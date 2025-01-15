Inter Miami set to sign defender as Lionel Messi-led side look to bolster squad - Reports

Inter Miami are reportedly set to strengthen their ranks with the addition of Uruguayan defender Maximiliano Falcon to provide strength as Lionel Messi's new teammate. The MLS outfit are reportedly closing in on the signing of Falcon as their first defensive addition ahead of the 2025 MLS season.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has been left frustrated by his side's apparent lack of transfer activity with the new season just over a month away from kicking off. The club has now responded by finalizing a deal to sign Falcon from Chilean outfit Colo Colo.

Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has reported that the Herons have reached an agreement over the signing of 27-year-old centre-back Falcon to join them ahead of the new season. The Supporters Shield holders will pay around $2 million for the defender and sign him on a three-year deal.

Falcon will be a direct replacement for Nicolas Freire, who left the club for Independiente, at the back this season. He can also deputize for Marcelo Weigandt at right-back due to his versatility in defence.

Lionel Messi has already seen two players join his club in Fafà Picault and Tadeo Allende and a few more additions are expected before February. Falcon will have been swayed by the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi at the MLS outfit and also the opportunity to play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Falcon has spent the last five years on the books of Colo Colo, amassing a total of 158 appearances for the club. He has long been on the radar of the Herons and refused to resume pre-season with the side to force a move to the MLS.

Inter Miami announce signing of Lionel Messi's compatriot

Inter Miami have announced the signing of forward Tadeo Allende on loan from LaLiga outfit Celta Vigo to bolster their ranks. The 25-year-old will become the latest Argentine player at the club, joining the likes of Lionel Messi, Tomas Aviles, Federico Redondo, and Marcelo Weigandt.

Allende has joined the Herons on loan until the end of the 2025 MLS season and is the second official signing of the club after Fafà Picault. The versatile forward is seen as a direct replacement for Leonardo Campana as he is able to play as a striker and as a winger, as well.

Inter Miami are expected to complete a number of deals before taking on New York City FC in their MLS season opener next month. Midfielder Telasco Segovia and defender Maximiliano Falcon, as well as a number of others, are expected to join the club.

