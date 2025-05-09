Inter Miami set to be without key Lionel Messi teammate for Minnesota United clash - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is reportedly set to be without Luis Suarez for their upcoming MLS game against Minnesota United on Saturday, May 10. The star striker is expected to be unavailable as he will be travelling for personal reasons.

Luis Suarez has been inconsistent for Inter Miami this season, having contributed five goals and eight assists in 17 outings across competitions. He has scored only twice in nine games for the club in the MLS. However, he remains a key part of the attack as Javier Mascherano's side do not have many backup attackers.

According to Tribal Football, Luis Suarez will miss Inter Miami's MLS fixture against Minnesota United on May 10 for personal reasons. The reports arose after the Uruguayan missed Friday's group training session. USA Today further reported that coach Javier Mascherano confirmed his absence on May 9.

In Luis Suarez's absence, Ecuadorian striker Allen Obando is expected to take his place in the starting XI. Following the Minnesota clash, Lionel Messi and co. will face San Jose on May 14. Suarez's availability for the second away clash is also unconfirmed for now.

Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against Minnesota United?

According to the latest reports from USA Today, Lionel Messi will be available to play for Inter Miami in their next two away games against Minnesota United (May 10) and San Jose (May 14) in the MLS. The Argentine is reportedly rested and fit for both games.

Lionel Messi last appeared for the Herons in their MLS clash against New York Red Bulls on May 3, when they won 4-1. The Argentine scored once in the game. Overall, Messi has contributed nine goals and three assists in 14 outings across competitions for Inter Miami.

Despite Messi's usual impressive form, the Herons have not been having the best season. They were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in the semi-finals after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Vancouver Whitecaps. Their unbeaten streak in the MLS also ended after a 4-3 loss to FC Dallas on April 27, although Lionel Messi was not in the squad for the game.

"I understand people want blood right now. There are aspects of the internal analysis I agree with—I’m not here to say everything is fine after being eliminated from a final we were so excited to play. We’ve lost three games in three days, so there’s obviously a lot to improve," coach Javier Mascherano told Bolavip on May 3.

Inter Miami is currently fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 21 points from 10 games. They have a good chance of turning the season around if they improve their form and continue winning in the MLS.

