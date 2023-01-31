Inter Milan could target 28-year-old Manchester United star if they miss out on Harry Maguire: Reports

Serie A giants Inter Milan could target Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof if they fail to land Harry Maguire, Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported.

Inter Milan’s star defender Milan Skriniar is nearing a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Slovakian defender recently gave a verbal confirmation that he would move to the Parc des Princes. The Nerazzurri are looking to bring in a capable replacement before the winter transfer window shuts close and have reportedly set their sights on Maguire.

According to the aforementioned source, the 2020-21 Serie A winners have already enquired about Maguire’s availability over a loan deal. The Englishman has seldom featured under Erik ten Hag this season, but the Dutchman reportedly wishes to keep him as defensive cover. If the Red Devils refuse to let the England international leave, Inter Milan could turn to his teammate Lindelof.

LiveScore @livescore Harry Maguire could be on for a move away from Old Trafford as Inter Milan have reportedly enquired about a loan deal Harry Maguire could be on for a move away from Old Trafford as Inter Milan have reportedly enquired about a loan deal 👀👹 https://t.co/V5XCUfERFd

Like Maguire, Lindelof has also featured sporadically for Manchester United this season. The Swedish defender has played 15 matches across competitions for the Mancunians, failing to record a goal or an assist. It has been claimed that Inter want a loan move for the Swede while United wish to ship him off permanently.

West Ham United’s Thilo Kehrer is also reportedly on Inter’s radar. The former PSG player only joined the Hammers last summer but was offered to the Nerazzurri last summer by the Parisian camp.

Manchester United speak to Marcus Rashford’s family over renewal, reveals Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford has been in sensational form this season. The England international has led from the front in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, scoring 10 goals and claiming two assists in 11 games since the World Cup, across competitions.

Given his scorching form, the Red Devils have reportedly started discussing his renewal and want to close it as quickly as possible. Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed:

“Discussions are ongoing; Man United already spoke to the family of the player and his agents. There will be new conversations in the next weeks because Man United want to be as fast as possible.”

Rashford, 25, will see his Manchester United contract expire in June 2024. He has featured in 30 games this season in all competitions, netting 18 goals and claiming six assists.

Poll : 0 votes