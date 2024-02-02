Is Lisandro Martinez injured again? Reports emerge on Manchester United star after he was spotted with ice pack in Wolverhampton win

Lisandro Martinez is reportedly not injured despite being spotted with an ice pack in Manchester United's Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (February 1).

The Argentine centre-back missed a huge chunk of the season with a foot injury before returning in the 2-2 league draw against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14. He also featured in the 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win against Newport County and started against Wolves.

Wolves scored through Max Kilman in the 85th minute to reduce the gap to one, with the Red Devils still leading 3-2. Martinez was substituted shortly after, with Harry Maguire coming on the pitch.

While on the bench, Martinez was seen with an ice pack on his right foot, which was interpreted as a worrying sign by fans. But according to X user @rxnpixels of The United Stand, the ice pack was only a precautionary measure. The Argentine isn't believed to be injured.

The tweet read:

"Can confirm that Lisandro Martinez is NOT injured. The ice pack he had strapped to his foot was just for safety following his substitution in the 86th minute against Wolves."

Pedro Neto thought he secured a point for his team at Molineux after scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Kobbie Mainoo, however, made sure Manchester United walked away with a win, scoring with a curling right-footed shot into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has 'mixed feelings' after Wolves win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he had 'mixed feelings' after his team's 4-3 win against Wolves.

The Dutchman, talking about his team failing to make the most of their dominance, said after the full-time whistle, via ESPN:

"I have mixed feelings. One side, very pleased. Of course it's a massive win and I think for a neutral fan, a spectator of this game, it was great to see. But as a manager, when you see you dominate a game for an hour, you should go 3-0 or 4-0 by the hour, and then the way we concede the goals we should manage that better on the pitch. This can't happen."

The Red Devils were cruising with a 2-0 lead until Casemiro stuck out a leg, fouling Pedro Neto with a late tackle inside the box. Pablo Sarabia scored from the spot before Scott McTominay restored the two-goal cushion four minutes later.

Max Kilman gave Wolves a fighting chance, scoring with a scrappy effort after United failed to properly clear a corner kick. Despite holding a slender lead, United committed a lot of men forward late in the game and Wolves hit them on the counter, leading to their equalizer.

Mainoo's goal nevertheless ensured Manchester United entered the weekend seventh in the table with 35 points from 22 matches. The Red Devils kept just 46% of the ball and took one more shot on goal than Wolves' eight.

