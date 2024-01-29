Is Mikel Arteta leaving Arsenal? Bombshell report emerges after Jurgen Klopp and Xavi’s recent announcements

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could reportedly be next in line to announce his exit after the end of the current season, as per Spanish outlet SPORT.

The news comes days after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will leave Liverpool in the summer. Soon after, Barcelona boss Xavi revealed that he will exit the Camp Nou at the same time. This report states that the former Everton star has already informed the club of his intention to depart after the season's conclusion.

The Gunners are in the midst of a title race this campaign, currently placed third and five points behind leaders Liverpool. They're also through to the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League, where a Round of 16 clash against Porto awaits (February 21).

Moreover, the report speculates about the possibility of Arteta joining Barcelona following his Arsenal exit. SPORT has confirmed that the Catalan club's president Joan Laporta is an admirer of Arteta, while fans are reported to be more than happy with the manager.

The 41-year-old coach arrived at the Emirates in December 2019 and has led his side to an FA Cup trophy and two Community Shield titles. Arteta's contract at the Emirates expires in the summer of 2025.

It is, however, unlikely that the Gunners' boss would wish to leave his club if his side achieve either Premier League or Champions League success.

Meanwhile, other reports state Mikel Arteta won't leave Arsenal at the end of the season

Mikel Arteta

In contrast to the aforementioned report, Sky Sports have seemingly been informed that Mikel Arteta will not be leaving Arsenal this season, amid rumors linking him with the Barcelona job post Xavi's departure.

The Spanish tactician has remained in charge of the Gunners for 210 matches across competitions, winning 124 of those clashes and losing 54. He also got the north Londoners back into the Champions League this season for the first time since the 2016/17 campaign.

Arsenal fans would certainly be unhappy with Arteta's departure after he nearly clinched the Premier League title last season. The Gunners eventually fell five points short of champions Manchester City after leading the race for 248 days.

The former central midfielder has also worked with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City as the latter's assistant before his Emirates move. During his stay at the Etihad, Arteta won two Premier League titles and one FA Cup trophy, along with two other trophies.