Is Shakira dating someone? Exploring reports claiming Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's ex is romantically involved with 4-time Grammy winner

Shakira's split from Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has been less than amicable. The couple announced their separation in June 2022, having been together for 11 years.

Pique, 36, has since moved on to his new partner Clara Chia Marti. Meanwhile, Shakira's love life in the aftermath of their split has been kept on a much lower profile.

However, reports emerging from Spanish television programme Noticias RCN (via Essentially Sports) suggest that the Colombian pop star may be in a relationship with a long-time friend. The friend in question is Alejandro Sanz.

Sanz is a four-time grammy winning Spanish musician who has defended Shakira, 46, against her critics during her breakup. The Colombian has since moved to Miami to be with her close family, but fans have noticed her connection with Sanz. The Spaniard sent a message on social media to Shakira in February:

"Shaki, years go by and here we are, orbiting this cosmic friendship that life gave us. I congratulate you. I celebrate you, and I love you."

The report went on to add that the duo may be looking to buy a new house together.

They're reportedly eyeing a €20 million mansion on a private island in Miami Beach, South Florida. Their long-term friendship is said to have blossomed into a romantic one, and potentially becoming joint homeowners will only add fuel to the flames.

However, it must be stressed that neither of the two have publicly announced that they're in a romantic relationship. Shakira is still in the midst of a court case after being accused of defrauding Spanish tax authorities.

The fallout from her breakup with Gerard Pique is still taking hold of both of their lives. They share two young boys, and hence, a new relationship may not be at the top of the Colombian's agenda right now.

Shakira's message after leaving Barcelona for Miami following split from Gerard Pique

Shakira packed her bags and bid farewell to Barcelona, a place she had called home for several years while with Gerard Pique. The couple met in 2010, and the singer resided in Catalonia where her former partner carved out a memorable career at the Camp Nou.

The Colombian singer posted a snap of the Barcelona skyline on her Instagram account after leaving the Spanish city for Miami. She captioned it:

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today, we begin a new chapter in the search for their happiness."

The pop star continued by sending a message to Gerard Pique. She claimed friendship to be longer than love:

“Thanks to all who they surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona , the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thanks to everyone who encouraged me there, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow."

