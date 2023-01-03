“It is more than difficult” – Fabrizio Romano suggests Manchester United will miss out on 24-year-old star with €70 million price tag

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reckons Manchester United could struggle to finalise a deal for rumoured target Randal Kolo Muani this month.

French outlet L'Equipe (via GOAL) reported earlier this week that the Red Devils were preparing a €60 million offer for Kolo Muani. The report, though, added that the 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich, is keen to continue at Eintracht Frankfurt, having joined them last summer.

Romano has now reported that the Bundesliga club value the Frenchman at close to €70 million. He also added that Manchester United and other suitors may find it difficult to sign Kolo Muani in the ongoing transfer window. The renowned transfer news specialist wrote in his column for CaughtOffside:

“Manchester United have been linked with a number of strikers, and the latest is Randal Kolo Muani. Still, in January it is more than difficult for any club – there is no intention from Eintracht Frankfurt to sell the player, and his price tag is around €70m.”

Romano, though, added that both Kolo Muani and LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David could be the subject of transfers in the next transfer window:

“I think Kolo Muani alongside Jonathan David is one to watch for the summer.”

Reports linking Manchester United with Kolo Muani come following the player's impressive displays for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He featured in three games for Les Bleus in Qatar. Kolo Muani recorded a goal in the semifinals against Morocco and won a penalty, which Kylian Mbappe converted, in the summit clash against Argentina.

The Frankfurt striker notably had a chance to win the tournament for France late on in extra time against La Albiceleste. However, his volley was saved brilliantly by Emiliano Martinez, ensuring the game remained level at 3-3. Argentina went on to win 4-2 in the ensuing shootout.

Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani has impressed this season

Randal Kolo Muani has enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 season for Frankfurt. The Frenchman has featured in 23 games across competitions, bagging eight goals and 11 assists.

Thanks to his exploits, Frankfurt are fourth in the Bundesliga with 27 points from 15 games. They have also qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they will take on Napoli.

Before his move to the German league last summer, Kolo Muani impressed for Nantes in France. In two years with the Ligue 1 club, the Manchester United target scored 23 goals and laid out 16 assists in 87 games across competitions.

