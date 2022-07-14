"It looks positive" - Journalist confirms Arsenal's interest in 25-year-old midfielder

Arsenal writer Kaya Kanak has confirmed that the Gunners are 'targeting' Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Gunners showed signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta and were the favorites to finish in the top-four of the Premier League midway through the campaign. However, a dip in form towards the end of the season resulted in them finishing fifth in the league table.

Arteta's side have wasted no time this summer as they have addressed their attacking problems by signing Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos. The club have also added goalkeeper Matt Turner to their ranks.

Arteta is now expected to prioritize signing a top-quality box-to-box midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey. The Gunners have Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, but they lack the consistency to start on a regular basis.

Tielemans has emerged as a serious transfer target for Arsenal. Kanak has claimed that Arsenal's chances of signing Tielemans 'looks positive'.

As per Football.london, Kanak said:

"It looks positive doesn't it. Arsenal are targeting Tielemans, we know that. Mikel Arteta has said that he wants to get more deals over the line before the end of the window and I think Tielemans is a player he does want to get over the line before the end of the window, so he's a player to keep an eye on."

The Belgian has been one of Leicester City's standout players in recent years. He helped the club win the 2020-21 FA Cup. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, with six goals and four assists in 32 league games.

Tielemans has just one year left on his deal with Leicester. The Foxes could therefore be willing to sell him this summer for a reasonable price rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Talking Highbury ✆ @TalkingHighbury ) Youri Tielemans wants to leave Leicester City, the player's priority has always been Arsenal. ( ) Youri Tielemans wants to leave Leicester City, the player's priority has always been Arsenal. ( @FabrizioRomano (🌕) Youri Tielemans wants to leave Leicester City, the player's priority has always been Arsenal. (@FabrizioRomano) https://t.co/U4fWTNEaWI

Arsenal could face stiff competition from Manchester United in the race to sign Youri Tielemans

Watford v Leicester City - Premier League

According to Fabrizio Romano [via The United Stand's YouTube Channel], Manchester United view Tielemans as a potential alternative to Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils will be desperate to sign a world-class midfielder this summer to replace Paul Pogba, who left the club after the expiration of his contract last month.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is believed to be keen to reunite with De Jong at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has, however, rejected the chance to join the 13-time Premier League champions as per Mundo Deportivo.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United have got a 'back-up list' of alternatives after two months of failed negotiations over Frenkie De Jong:



Rúben Neves

Youri Tielemans



(Source: talkSPORT) Manchester United have got a 'back-up list' of alternatives after two months of failed negotiations over Frenkie De Jong:Rúben NevesYouri Tielemans(Source: talkSPORT) 🚨 Manchester United have got a 'back-up list' of alternatives after two months of failed negotiations over Frenkie De Jong:🇵🇹 Rúben Neves🇧🇪 Youri Tielemans(Source: talkSPORT) https://t.co/SucjS1aAG2

With just three weeks to go before the start of the new season, United are likely to start looking at alternate options if they fail to sign De Jong. Ten Hag's side are likely to join Arsenal in the race to sign Tielemans.

