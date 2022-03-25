“It’s clear” – Agent of Liverpool linked forward confirms ‘there are chances’ his client might switch clubs this summer

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr's agent has confirmed that his client could be set for a move this summer amidst links with a move to Liverpool.

Sarr has been one of the Hornets' most impressive players since joining the club in 2019 from Stade Rennais. He has scored five goals and made one assist in 16 Premier League appearances so far this season.

His run of form has seen him linked with a move to Liverpool and Serie A giants AC Milan. Back in November, Calciomercato (via Rousing the Kop) reported that the Reds were keeping tabs on the Senegalese attacker.

Alongside their interest, Telelombardia (via Sempre Milan) reported that Milan had met with the player's intermediaries to discuss a potential move to the San Siro.

Amidst all this, the player's agent Thierno Saydi has told Afrique Sports that there is a chance the forward will leave Vicarage Road this summer. He said (via GOAL):

“He’s been in good form, but the injury has stopped him in his tracks. He’s going to come back soon and try to finish the season like a cannonball. It’s clear there are chances he leaves this year from Watford."

The Transfer Exchange Show @TheTransferEx

The 24-year-old's contract with Watford runs until 2024. Roy Hodgson's side currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, three points adrift of safety. Should they be relegated, then Sarr will likely be available on a cut-price deal.

Transfermarkt currently value the player at £24.3 million but the report from Telelombardia touted Milan with around £40 million move for the winger.

Liverpool weighing up their options amid the uncertain futures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Mane (left) and Salah's (right) futures remain uncertain at Liverpool

The Reds' star man Mohamed Salah is yet to pen to paper on a new deal having had discussions over a new contract back in December.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the offer from the Anfield outfit was below the demands of Salah and that there has been no progress in talks.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp commented on the contractual situation of the Egyptian, telling reporters (via ESPN):

"Mo expects this club to be ambitious. We cannot do much more. It is Mo's decision. It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there's no rush."

But with each week of no news over a new potential deal comes the possibility of Salah departing Anfield.

Alongside Salah's potential departure is the future of Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward's contract with the club expires next summer.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Sadio Mane is fearful that FSG want to sell him this summer, with contract talks not progressing and the owner seeing it as the last chance to receive a big fee for the winger.



Mane believes his performances this season merit a big money deal. [Football Insider] Sadio Mane is fearful that FSG want to sell him this summer, with contract talks not progressing and the owner seeing it as the last chance to receive a big fee for the winger.Mane believes his performances this season merit a big money deal. [Football Insider] https://t.co/fbazmVlPoE

Football Insider reports that Mane fears the Premier League giants want him out of the club. This has been accentuated by the Reds' signing Luis Diaz from Porto in the January transfer window.

Perhaps Sarr is viewed as a potential replacement for either Salah or Mane.

Edited by Aditya Singh