“It’s been a long time we’ve been talking about him” – Transfer expert says 25-year-old Arsenal target is ‘fed up’ of waiting for offer

English journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has grown frustrated at waiting for an offer from Premier League giants Arsenal.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Belgian over the last couple of months but are yet to table a bid for the 25-year-old.

The 25-year-old has just one year left on his contract and is seemingly keen to join the Gunners this summer. He could, however, be forced to stay at the King Power Stadium if the Foxes do not receive an adequate offer.

Tielemans has reportedly grown 'fed up of waiting' for Mikel Arteta's side.

"I think Tielemans has got a bit fed up of waiting for this. It's been a long time we've been talking about him going to Arsenal or Manchester United, but the situation is still the same and nobody has actually knocked on the door with an offer," Jones told GiveMeSport.

Jones added:

"We know that Arsenal have a genuine interest and they've got all of the background work done on him. They've even got their proposed terms set up for if they were to go ahead with this one."

PL Transfer Centre @PLTransferC | Youri Tielemans has expressed his desire to leave this window. He has agreed terms in principle with Arsenal. However, Arsenal are yet to make a move for the player and is to be seen if they do. Leicester want £25m upfront. #LCFC | Youri Tielemans has expressed his desire to leave this window. He has agreed terms in principle with Arsenal. However, Arsenal are yet to make a move for the player and is to be seen if they do. Leicester want £25m upfront. #AFC 🇧🇪 | Youri Tielemans has expressed his desire to leave this window. He has agreed terms in principle with Arsenal. However, Arsenal are yet to make a move for the player and is to be seen if they do. Leicester want £25m upfront. #AFC #LCFC https://t.co/WqYPl5SJm2

The Gunners are yet to bolster their deep midfield positions this summer. The north London club reportedly identified Youri Tielemans as a top target. He has been one of Leicester City's standout players over the years. Tielemans enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring six goals in 32 league games.

Manchester United could move ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans will be keen to sort out his future soon as there is less than three weeks to go before the close of the summer transfer window. Manchester United could move ahead of the Gunners in the race to sign the Leicester City star.

As per Ben Jacobs [via Si.com], the Red Devils are interested in signing Tielemans. Erik ten Hag's side are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. The club failed to sign an adequate replacement for Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, both of whom left on June 30.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United have got a 'back-up list' of alternatives after two months of failed negotiations over Frenkie De Jong:



Rúben Neves

Youri Tielemans



(Source: talkSPORT) Manchester United have got a 'back-up list' of alternatives after two months of failed negotiations over Frenkie De Jong:Rúben NevesYouri Tielemans(Source: talkSPORT) 🚨 Manchester United have got a 'back-up list' of alternatives after two months of failed negotiations over Frenkie De Jong:🇵🇹 Rúben Neves🇧🇪 Youri Tielemans(Source: talkSPORT) https://t.co/SucjS1aAG2

Scott McTominay and Fred's dismal performances against Brighton and Hove Albion has reminded the club for their dire need of a new central midfielder.

