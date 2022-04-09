Italian journalist claims Real Madrid star's agent has received a contract offer from Serie A giants: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio. The Spaniard has just over a year left on his current contract with Los Blancos and has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Marco Asensio's agent has received an offer from Serie A giants AC Milan for his client. Stefano Pioli's side are believed to be willing to offer a €5 million-per-year deal to the 26-year-old.

Asensio is, however, rumored to be seeking an offer in the region of €7 million per year if he is to be persuaded to part ways with Real Madrid.

The winger joined Los Blancos from Mallorca in the summer of 2016. He quickly became a key member of the club's first team. Asensio scored 10 goals in 38 appearances and helped his side win the La Liga and Champions League in his debut season in the Spanish capital.

Rudy Galetti @RudyGaletti #Asensio, #ACMilan made an offer to his agent close to what he earns now (around € 5M net). Talks with



Main obstacles: required wage (€7/8M net) and competition from #Transfers made an offer to his agent close to what he earns now (around € 5M net). Talks with #RealMadrid are not a problem (contract expiring in 2023).Main obstacles: required wage (€7/8M net) and competition from #EPL clubs. 🚨🔥 #Asensio, #ACMilan 🔴⚫️ made an offer to his agent close to what he earns now (around € 5M net). Talks with #RealMadrid are not a problem (contract expiring in 2023). 🇪🇸🚧 Main obstacles: required wage (€7/8M net) and competition from #EPL clubs. 🐓⚽️ #Transfers

The winger continued to perform at a high level until he suffered a serious knee injury during a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in 2019. He endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, scoring just seven goals in 48 appearances.

The 26-year-old has returned to form this season, scoring 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. He has formed an impressive partnership with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. in attack.

Asensio's playing time could diminish next season if Real Madrid manage to sign Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season. According to Marca, the 23-year-old will join Carlo Ancelotti's side this summer.

Marco Asensio could, therefore, be enticed into a move to a club where he will be the star player.

SempreMilan @SempreMilanCom Marco Asensio (26)

227 games for Real Madrid

47 goals

🤝 23 assists



The Asensio-



🤔 Is he the man to bolster the attack? Marco Asensio (26)227 games for Real Madrid47 goals🤝 23 assistsThe Asensio- #ACMilan links are gaining an awful lot of momentum...🤔 Is he the man to bolster the attack? 🇪🇸 Marco Asensio (26)✅ 227 games for Real Madrid⚽️ 47 goals🤝 23 assists🔥 The Asensio-#ACMilan links are gaining an awful lot of momentum...🤔 Is he the man to bolster the attack? https://t.co/7zoDOmdqO5

Real Madrid are unlikely to entertain offers for AC Milan target Marco Asensio

Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Marco Asensio has been a key member of Real Madrid's squad since joining the club from Mallorca in 2016. He has scored 47 goals in 227 appearances for the Spanish giants. Asensio helped the La Liga giants win two La Liga titles and two Champions League titles.

The club are preparing for the departures of a number of fringe players this summer, including Isco, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, and Luka Jovic.

Isco and Gareth Bale's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic have failed to live up to expectations since their big-money moves from Chelsea and Frankfurt, respectively, in 2019. The duo are considered surplus to requirements by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid will be keen to keep hold of Marco Asensio regardless of the potential arrival of Mbappe as the Spaniard will provide cover and competition for places next season. Carlo Ancelotti's side are, therefore, expected to reject AC Milan's advances.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar