Italian referee set to be handed one-match ban for refusing to shake hands with female assistant referee - Reports

Italian referee Juan Luca Sacchi is set to serve a one-game suspension following his apparent reluctance to shake hands with his female assistant referee Francesca Di Monte. This episode, which has stirred considerable controversy, was captured by on-site cameras ahead of Lecce's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.

Sacchi, who is 38 years of age, was observed shaking hands with both team captains. However, when it was Di Monte's turn, he hesitated noticeably. Instead of completing the gesture, he reverted his attention to Lecce captain Gabriel Strefezza.

This left Di Monte visibly taken aback, her expression clearly showing her discomfort with the situation, according to Football Italia.

The fallout from this incident has not been kind to the Italian Referees Association (AIA). In an attempt to control the damage, the AIA released a statement to ANSA, asserting that Sacchi's actions were not indicative of gender-based discrimination.

Yet, this clarification has been met with scepticism, with many observers doubting its authenticity.

Today, further information has come to light from Corriere della Sera (via Football Italia), which confirms that Sacchi's behavior has indeed resulted in consequences.

He will be sidelined for a minimum of one match. This decision came about after a private admonishment by the referee designator Gianluca Rocchi.

Refereeing decision sparks outrage in Juventus-Bologna match: Italian referee receives suspension

An Italian referee came under the microscope following significant misjudgments during the second match day, particularly the clash between Juventus and Bologna. This encounter has become a focal point of heated discussions due to a controversial episode in the 71st minute.

The Bianconeri, behind by a solitary goal, seemed poised for a comeback when Bologna's Samuel Iling-Junior apparently fouled Dan Ndoye in the penalty area. This act halted Ndoye's potential game-leveling attempt.

Surprisingly, neither the match referee, Marco Di Bello, nor the VAR assistant, Francesco Fournea, deemed it necessary to penalize the incident. However, according to BeSoccer, a majority of football analysts labelled the foul as blatant.

To compound matters, the central referee directed his attention towards Bologna head coach Thiago Motta, issuing him a cautionary yellow card for voicing his objections. Subsequently, the Italian Referees' Association (AIA) formally recognized the blunder.

Sources from Corriere dello Sport shed light on the probable aftermath for the referee Marco Di Bello. They suggested he may be sidelined from officiating in Serie A for an extended period, possibly spanning two to three months.

However, the Italian referee ended up officiating Fiorentina vs Cagliari at the start of October, having been left out for a month.