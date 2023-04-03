Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial among 7 Manchester United stars Erik ten Hag could ruthlessly offload this summer: Reports

Manchester United could be set for a massive summer clear-out with up to seven senior squad members placed on the transfer list, as per reports from England.

The Red Devils surrendered their third-place position in the table with a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Newcastle United on Sunday, 2 April. In the aftermath of their loss, the Manchester Evening News reported that Erik ten Hag is unhappy with a number of first-team players.

The list begins with club captain Harry Maguire, who has effectively lost his place as first-choice centre-back under Ten Hag. Having appeared just 11 times in the league and a further 13 times in the last two seasons, Maguire is reportedly set for an exit from Manchester United.

Fellow centre-back Eric Bailly could also be on his way out should the Ivorian fail to register the minimum number of appearances for Olympique Marseille to make his loan permanent.

First-team attackers Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho could potentially be the highest-profile exits of the summer as Manchester United look to overhaul their forward line. Sancho is reportedly a great source of frustration for Ten Hag, who has seemingly grown impatient with him.

The Englishman has failed to make an impact since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund and could see his second spell in Manchester cut short abruptly. Martial has scored 85 goals and set up a further 52 in 284 appearances during his injury-laden stay at Manchester United.

Full-back Alex Telles, currently on loan at Sevilla, is said to be deemed a surplus requirement at Old Trafford. Another full-back, Brandon Williams, who has barely kicked a ball under Ten Hag, is also set to be moved on this summer.

Manchester United are also believed to be open to the sale of Dean Henderson in the summer market. With David de Gea set for a new deal at Old Trafford, Henderson could be set for a permanent move away.

Luke Shaw set for new Manchester United deal

Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Red Devils left-back Luke Shaw is set to be rewarded for his performances with a fresh four-year deal at Old Trafford, as per reports. The full-back has established himself as one of the best in the league in his position and has featured regularly for England at major tournaments.

Erik ten Hag refused to disclose any further information on the matter. When asked about Shaw's imminent new deal at a presser last week, the Dutchman expressed (via Sky Sports),

"If he [Shaw] signed, I don't know. I haven't heard until now. John (Murtough, the club's football director) didn't inform me until now, so I have to wait for that. If it's the truth, I would be really pleased. Definitely we want to keep him because he's a really important player for our team."

Shaw started for the Red Devils in their recent 2-0 loss away to Newcastle United which saw the Mancunians drop to fourth place in the table. They are now set for two successive Old Trafford fixtures against Brentford and Everton.

