Jadon Sancho makes decision regarding future at Manchester United after being left out of squad for recent PL clash - Reports

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has reportedly decided to further his career away from the club following the manager's decision to drop him against Fulham. The English forward was left out entirely as his side hosted Fulham in their Premier League opener on August 16 following his return to the club.

Sancho had problems with manager Erik ten Hag in the 2023-24 season, and he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund. The forward returned to the squad for pre-season, where he featured extensively for the Red Devils on tour.

Erik ten Hag chose to leave Sancho out of his squad to face Fulham at home on the opening day of the Premier League season, sparking rumors of an exit. The Athletic have now revealed that Jadon Sancho has decided to pitch his tent elsewhere following his dropping. The 24-year-old will look to complete a move away from Old Trafford before the transfer window slams shut on August 30.

A number of sides have shown an interest in signing Sancho, but Serie A giants Juventus seem like his most likely destination. Juventus are proposing to take the forward on loan, but Manchester United only want him to leave on a permanent basis to benefit their accounts.

The Italian outfit remain in talks over the transfer and may yet accept to take Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy. They are keen to replace Federico Chiesa, who new manager Thiago Motta has axed from his squad for the 2024-25 season.

Jadon Sancho has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, seeing as the Blues may be looking to sign another winger. The future of the former Borussia Dortmund man will surely be a hot topic until he completes his transfer.

Manchester United set to sign highly-rated teenage midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are closing in on the capture of Malian youngster Sekou Kone on a permanent basis, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils will sign the 18-year-old as part of their attempts to pick up some of the best youngsters in world football.

Kone impressed from his defensive midfield position at the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2023 for Mali. The teenager will cost around £1 million with add-ons to join the Red Devils from Malian outfit Guidars FC, and will directly join the club's U-21 team.

Manchester United are actively looking to recruit a senior defensive midfielder, and the addition of Kone is not expected to hinder their pursuit of Manuel Ugarte. Like Danish youngster Chido Obi-Martin, Kone will be a signing for the future.

