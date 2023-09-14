Jadon Sancho to be offered Manchester United exit route in January by Premier League club – Reports

Aston Villa could allegedly launch a winter move to rope in Manchester United star Jadon Sancho, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Sancho, 23, has found himself out of Erik ten Hag's plans after calling out his boss' complaints about his training routine earlier this month. He has since then deleted his Twitter post and is facing an uncertain future.

As a result, the Manchester City academy product has recently been linked with a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund next January. However, Jones has asserted that Aston Villa could possibly lodge either a permanent or a temporary bid to snap the Englishman up soon.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones shed light on Sancho's United future:

"It doesn't feel like the sort of one that Tottenham are going to be looking for in January, from what I can tell at this stage, so I wouldn't expect them to need to come back in for Jadon Sancho in a moment like that unless an easy loan or a really cheap deal opened up. Aston Villa is probably a bit more reasonable."

Sharing his further thoughts on the right-footed star, Jones concluded:

"We know that they're going to be on the lookout again, for a player of that type, so I'd say that's very plausible. But the big question for Jadon Sancho will be whether he even has a future within the Premier League or he needs to go back abroad again. I think that's going to be the first thing that he has to address."

Sancho, who has a contract until June 2026 at Manchester United, has blown hot and cold under Ten Hag since the start of last season. He has started 29 of his 44 games, registering seven goals and three assists.

Darren Bent claims Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is prepared to depart soon

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent suggested that Jadon Sancho is keen to leave following his public falling-out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. He elaborated:

"The fact he went public tells me he wants out. He's had enough. Maybe the challenge is too big for him, which is a shame because he's got a lot of ability, he's got talent. Maybe the Premier League is too quick for him. Ten Hag has given him every possible opportunity by the way, by sending him away to try and get himself fit."

Should Sancho depart Manchester United to join Aston Villa in the near future, he could rejuvenate his career in new surroundings. He would provide competition for places to Nicolo Zaniolo, Moussa Diaby, Leon Baily, and Emiliano Buendia, who is currently out injured.

So far, Sancho has netted 12 goals in 82 games for Manchester United.