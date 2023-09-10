Jadon Sancho offered Manchester United exit route as reports of January loan deal emerge

Jadon Sancho could be considering a return to his former club Borussia Dortmund in January, as tensions rise at Manchester United. Speculation swirled after Sancho found himself at odds with manager Erik Ten Hag over an incident during a recent defeat to Arsenal.

Sancho publicly criticized Ten Hag's decision to keep him out of the matchday squad, claiming that he had become a "scapegoat". This public airing of grievances came on the heels of Ten Hag pointing to the English international's uninspiring performances in training as the reason for him not playing.

According to reports from Metro, Sancho has already explored loan options elsewhere. The report indicated that Al-Ettifaq, a team from the Saudi Pro League, were in the midst of hammering out a loan deal with Manchester United, but negotiations hit a brick wall.

However, as the January transfer window prepares to open in a few months, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon for the troubled winger. Dortmund, Sancho's former club, have allegedly shown interest in offering him a lifeline, according to The Sun (via Metro). The Bundesliga giants seem open to the idea of a loan arrangement if the Englishman's relationship with Ten Hag remains strained.

Sancho made his leap to United in 2021 with a whopping £73 million price tag, after a scintillating Dortmund career where he notched up 50 goals and contributed 64 assists in 137 games. In contrast, his Manchester United tenure has been underwhelming, with a tally of just 12 goals and six assists across 82 appearances.

The situation is even more concerning, given that insiders claim Sancho isn't just feuding with the manager. Apparently, the Englishman is not in high favor among his teammates, more so following his public criticism of the manager. Reports also suggest that some members of staff in the Manchester United camp view him as both 'rude' and 'withdrawn.'

Manchester United stock price tumbles, plans surrounding potential sale affected

The Red Devils' stocks plummeted in a historic crash, shocking Wall Street and Old Trafford alike. The club's shares took an 18% nosedive in New York earlier this week after news broke that the American owners are possibly shelving plans to sell the team.

This financial event was triggered by a report from the Daily Mail (via BBC) claiming that no potential buyers have come close to meeting the Glazers' lofty valuation of the club. The Glazer family are reportedly fishing for a sum in the ballpark of £10 billion. But high-profile bidders like Sheikh Jassim of Qatar and British magnate Sir Jim Ratcliffe haven't been willing to meet that asking price.

The fallout was immediate and devastating. Manchester United's plummeting share price evaporated around $700 million (£556 million) from its market value, bringing the club's total valuation to a diminished $3.2 billion. The Glazers had originally acquired the club controversially in a leveraged buyout for a modest $790 million eighteen years ago.