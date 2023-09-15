Jadon Sancho could reunite with his ex-coach at new club as he considers leaving Manchester United in January: Reports

Jadon Sancho could reportedly escape his Manchester United nightmare by reuniting with Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest.

Manchester Evening News reports that Forest are an option for the English winger should he leave the Red Devils. The 23-year-old is contemplating his future and could be open to departing in January if his situation at the club continues.

Sancho has been banished from Manchester United's first team amid his tension with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch coach omitted him from his squad to face Arsenal on September 3 and claimed the player had underperformed in training.

The England international hit back with a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He defended his training performance and claimed he was being made a scapegoat. That post was pinned to his profile for over a week before being removed yesterday (September 14).

Despite the removal of the post, the relationship between Sancho and Ten Hag is still volatile. It's claimed that the English winger has refused to apologize to his manager and it has placed doubts on his future at Manchester United.

He could be given an escape route by Forest who are managed by his former England U17 coach Cooper. He made 19 appearances for the national team's youth side, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists.

Cooper was seen hugging Sancho after Manchester United's 2-0 win over Forest in April last season. He revealed in his post-match press conference that he had been speaking to the player regularly (via BeanymanSports):

"We speak fairly often but it was the first time I've seen him since the World Cup in India which was over five years ago. It was nice to see him but what was said between me and him but I wish him well."

The Welsh coach was also asked about Ten Hag's decision to send him for individual training in the Netherlands at the back end of last year:

"I can't comment on that I don't think it's right. I don't know enough about it, all I know is it was nice to see him. I just want him to do well."

Meanwhile, Sancho could also be reunited with his former club Borussia Dortmund with the Bundesliga champions also an option should he leave Old Trafford. He has lacked game time under Ten Hag this season, making just three appearances amounting to just 76 minutes of action.

Manchester United star Sancho reportedly isn't interested in moving to Saudi Arabia

The Red Devils winger received interest from Saudi.

One option that the Red Devils attacker has ruled out is Saudi Arabia. The aforementioned source claims that he is reluctant to head to the Saudi Pro League at his age although United received interest before the Saudi transfer window closed.

Many of Europe's top talents have headed to the Middle East recently including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema. The Saudi Pro League is quickly growing into one of the most enticing leagues in world football.

However, Sancho appears to desire to remain in Europe should he leave Manchester United. He has three years left on his contract with the Red Devils.