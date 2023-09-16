Jadon Sancho's transfer stance revealed as Erik ten Hag banishes Manchester United star from first-team training: Reports 

According to @ManUtdMEN, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is open to leaving the club in the January transfer window if he remains banned from the first team.

It has been a hectic fortnight for both Manchester United and the Old Trafford faithful since Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag had a public falling out. The latter excluded Sancho from the matchday squad during the side's 3-1 defeat against Arsenal, citing his poor training as the main factor.

The 23-year-old publicly went against Ten Hag the same night, posting a now-deleted statement about how he had been made a scapegoat through false allegations.

Sancho reportedly refused to apologize to the Dutch tactician recently. Hence, he was indefinitely banned from training with the first team and matchday squads. The England international even trained by himself at Carrington on Friday, September 15.

Jadon Sancho is now reportedly open to a move away from Manchester United in the January transfer window amid his feud with Ten Hag, should he still be banished by then.

As per the Daily Mirror, there are already a few clubs willing to sign him, including Sancho's former side Borussia Dortmund, as well as Nottingham Forest. The latter could be a likely destination as Steve Cooper worked with Sancho during his time at the England U17 camp.

Former Tottenham star blasts Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for Jadon Sancho treatment

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara recently slammed Erik ten Hag for his treatment of Jadon Sancho. He believed that the former Ajax manager could have handled the situation differently.

Sancho's banishment from the first team has divided the Manchester United fanbase, with many of the opinion he is being mistreated. However, some fans also believe Ten Hag is in the right due to being publicly disrespected.

O’Hara told talkSPORT (via Daily Mirror):

“I think it’s disgusting what they’re doing to him. I know he’s come out and made a statement, whether that was the right thing to do or not… but was it right of Ten Hag to dig him out when he wasn’t even involved with the group?"

"We all know Jadon Sancho needs to be better on the football pitch. And how he does that is getting him back playing football, getting him training and enjoying his football."

Sancho has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United to date.