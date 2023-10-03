Jadon Sancho on the verge of Manchester United departure, loan move to UCL club mooted - Report

Jodan Sancho is reportedly on the verge of leaving Manchester United in January. The winger is in regular contact with Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic but a move back to Signal Iduna Park is not close.

As per a report by Florian Plettenberg, Sancho wants to leave Old Trafford in January as he wants to play regularly. He added that a return to Dortmund looks unlikely in the winter window, but it has not been ruled out.

The German journalist added that a loan move in the winter is more likely than a permanent exit. He said that there has been contact between Sancho and the BVB manager, and they are open to working together.

Sancho has been exiled from the Manchester United squad after he hit back at Erik Ten Hag for his training comments. He wrote on X in a now-deleted post:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

Ten Hag reportedly wants the winger to apologize before adding him back to the first-team squad. He is not happy with the Englishman's statement and is not interested in using the former Manchester City player.

Jadon Sancho urged to apologize to Manchester United manager

Paul Parker has urged Jadon Sancho to apologize to Erik ten hag and get back on the pitch. The former Manchester United star believes that the Englishman should have shown his anger on the pitch and not posted a statement on social media.

He told MyBettingSites:

"I definitely don't agree with Jadon Sancho. The best way to be a better person is to not talk out loudly and just do your things on the training ground. But not many players want to prove people wrong as it's easier to go on Social Media or go to your agent and cry. Jadon Sancho was brought in for a lot of money and he has never proved himself. I find what he did very weak and considering what Erik ten Hag has done for him it's rubbish."

He added:

"The manager gave him a lot of time off and not a lot of managers would have done that. He has been given a lot of football and a lot of managers would not have done that either with his performances. Today's society is a bit weaker and Erik ten Hag didn't say anything wrong."

Barcelona are also said to be interested in signing Sancho from Manchester United.