Javier Mascherano wants Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami to sign 19-year-old Argentine midfielder: Reports

Javier Mascherano wants to team up Lionel Messi with Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado at Inter Miami, according to El Crack Deportivo. The 19-year-old rose through the ranks with the Argentinean giants, but is yet to cement his place in the senior team.

Delgado has appeared just 17 times so far for Boca Junior and is an aggressive midfielder who has been deemed a good fit at the Chase Stadium. Mascherano took charge of the Herons at the end of last season and is working to add more quality to the squad.

Lionel Messi and company won the Supporters' Shield last season, but faltered at the first hurdle in the MLS Cup. Inter Miami now remain determined to assemble a squad fit enough to go all the way this season.

The Herons have made quite a few additions to their squad so far and Mascherano apparently wants Delgado next. The Argentinean has struggled for chances at La Bombonera and could be tempted to move in search of regular football.

However, the youngster could also struggle for chances at the Florida-based club if the move goes through. Inter Miami already have four established midfielders in their roster, including youngsters Benjamin Cremaschi and Federico Redondo, and breakthrough star Yannick Bright.

As such, Delgade is unlikely to get a regular run in the first team this season. However, the Herons are expected to offload at least one of their current midfielders in the coming year, so the Argentinean could be better advised to make the move in 2026.

How much does Lionel Messi earn with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi reportedly has a $12m base salary and earns $20.4m in total compensation from Inter Miami. That accounts for marketing bonuses and agent fees, but doesn't include any additional agreements with the Herons or their affiliates and other performance bonuses.

Interestingly, the Argentinean is also paid a part of the league's deal with Apple TV, which is believed to help him pocket an additional $50m. La Pulga arrived at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023 and has revolutionized the club's fortunes.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has helped Inter Miami win the first two trophies of their history, the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield last year. Lionel Messi has scored 34 goals and set up 18 more from 39 games across competitions for the Herons to date. His contract with the club expires in December this year.

