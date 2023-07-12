Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona attacker who received several offers will remain at the club: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly suggested that Ansu Fati is set to stay at Camp Nou despite a lot of offers from elsewhere.

Fati, 20, has established himself as one of the best talents in the world in the past four campaigns. Since making his debut in 2019, he has helped his boyhood team lift three trophies, including a La Liga crown.

A right-footed inside forward, Fati has been a hot topic of speculation in the recent past. He has been subject to offers from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United of late, according to reports.

However, according to Fichajes, Laporta has clarified that the Spaniard is expected to remain at Barcelona as he has a deal until 2027. He is also optimistic about the player's performance in the upcoming season.

During an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Laporta lauded Fati's talent and shared an anecdote about the attacker's level in training. He said:

"He is a natural goal scorer. Xavi told me that Robert Lewandowski and Ansu are the players who score the most goals in training. He is coming off injury... he had a relapse. He wants to succeed here."

So far, Fati has contributed 29 goals and 10 assists in 109 matches for Barcelona, starting 41 games due to a number of injury issues. He is averaging a goal and an assist at a good interval of every 112 minutes.

Joan Laporta opines on Barcelona signings

When asked about Ilkay Gundogan's arrival on a Bosman move from Manchester City last month, Joan Laporta replied to Mundo Deportivo:

"Gundogan is a player who will strengthen our midfield. Xavi asked for him from the start and he preferred our proposal to a better bid from Manchester City, which means a lot. Our club continues to be a reference... the players continue to see us as a place to come."

When asked about any squad registration issues, Laporta responded:

"We will register Inigo Martinez and Gundogan without problems."

On being asked to shed light on Vitor Roque's signing, Laporta elaborated:

"The contract is signed and done and the player is already a Barça star. I expect a lot of goals from him. He's a player who steps into the box and shoots with both legs from anywhere inside the area."

Barcelona are expected to announce Roque as their third summer arrival in the next few weeks. They have completed a permanent switch worth up to €60 million with Athletico Paranaense, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Roque, 18, has netted 22 goals in 64 games for Athletico Paranaense.

The Blaugrana, on the other hand, have tied down both Gundogan and Martinez on respective three-year deals after their latest free switches.

