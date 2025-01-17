Joan Laporta decides which Barcelona player should don iconic No. 10 shirt worn by Lionel Messi next season: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has decided to give teenage superstar Lamine Yamal the iconic number 10 shirt, previously worn by club legend Lionel Messi, as per Catalan outlet El Nacional. Yamal is widely considered among the most promising young footballers in the world currently.

Lamine Yamal is a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy and made his senior debut in a LaLiga clash in April 2023. At the age of 17, he has become a regular starter for the Catalan side and an integral part of their team. In 75 appearances for the club's first team, he has contributed 16 goals and 22 assists.

He was also key to Spain's victory at the 2024 Euro. The Spaniard won the 2024 Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy alongside standing eighth in the Ballon d'Or rankings. Yamal's playing style is often compared to that of Lionel Messi due to his immaculate ball control, creative playmaking, and dribbling skills. The teenager is also a right winger - a position Messi has excelled in throughout his career.

According to El Nacional, Joan Laporta has decided to hand over Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 shirt at the club to Lamine Yamal next season. The Catalans are also set to renew Yamal's contract until 2030 once he turns 18 years old. His contract, now valid up to June 2026, will reportedly include a termination clause as well.

Barcelona's number 10 shirt is currently worn by Ansu Fati - another La Masia graduate who was hailed as Lionel Messi's successor in his early days. However, frequent injuries saw a dip in his form and the Spaniard could be on his way out from Camp Nou soon.

Lamine Yamal currently sports the number 19 shirt at Barcelona. The number 19 was also worn by Messi between 2005 and 2008 at the club before taking over the number 10 jersey.

Lionel Messi names Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as the player who reminds him of his younger self

Messi - Source: Getty

During an Adidas-sponsored event in December 2024, a fan asked Lionel Messi to name one player from the new generation who reminds him of himself. The Argentine superstar did not hesitate to name Lamine Yamal.

"The new generation of young players is very good and has many years ahead of them. Well, I heard about Lamine Yamal, without a doubt. It depends on him, and also other things, to be consistent. But he is already part of the present and, without a doubt, he has a huge future ahead of him," Messi said.

It is difficult to match up to Messi's legacy at Barcelona as he is unanimously considered the greatest Blaugrana legend of all time. The Argentine boasts a club record 35 titles with his boyhood side. He has contributed 672 and 303 assists in 778 appearances for the Catalan giants.

