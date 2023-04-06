Joan Laporta identifies 4 players who are not good enough for Barcelona after 4-0 Real Madrid humiliation: Reports

In the aftermath of the crushing 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly identified four players who are not good enough to stay at the club.

Real Madrid inflicted a 4-0 defeat over Barcelona in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash (4-1 aggregate) at Camp Nou on Wednesday night (5 April). Karim Benzema scored a hat trick while Vinicius Junior netted a neat tap-in as Madrid booked a place in the final, where they will face Osasuna. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barca president Laporta has been left disappointed by his team’s display and has marked four players who are not competent enough for the club.

Raphinha, who joined the club from Leeds United last summer, is believed to have disappointed the most. The Brazilian was bested by Real Madrid’s make-shift left-back Eduardo Camavinga time and time again, failing to make inroads into the box. Barca will not reportedly hesitate to sell him if a good offer arrives this summer.

Like Raphinha, Frank Kessie needed to vindicate himself in Wednesday’s Clasico. The former AC Milan midfielder scored the winning goal in the La Liga Clasico in March but reportedly lacked finesse as he filled in for Pedri and Frenkie de Jong. He also gave away a cheap penalty in the 58th minute, which Benzema put away to extend Madrid’s aggregate lead to 3-1.

Marcos Alonso filled in for Andreas Christensen at the heart of Barcelona’s defense. The former Chelsea man struggled to keep Madrid under wraps, often struggling to keep pace with Rodrygo. Barca reportedly feel that he is not on the same level as the rest of the defenders on the team.

Sergi Roberto is reportedly the final player on Barcelona’s list of disappointments. The Spaniard, who scored in the 2-1 win over Madrid in La Liga last month, gave away possession cheaply and was easily bypassed by the visitors. It is believed that he will sign an extension in the coming days, but the club are not happy with his most recent display.

In addition to the four, the club were also disappointed with Sergio Busquets and Robert Lewandowski. While the former struggled to keep pace with Los Merengues’ gifted midfield, Lewandowski ended the match with only a single shot on target.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Eduardo Camavinga for neutralizing Barcelona’s Raphinha

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has lauded Eduardo Camavinga following his impressive performance in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Barcelona. The Italian has claimed that Camavinga, who is naturally a central midfielder, is slowly getting accustomed to playing as a left-back and has commended him for keeping up with Raphinha.

The Real Madrid boss said (via Madrid Universal):

“He’s very young and he’s in really impressive form, whether he plays at the base of midfield or left-back. He played really well up against Rapinha and he’s getting used to that position. He played a top-class game, like all the others. I still think he’s a left-back in emergencies and he gives us another option there.”

Camavinga, 20, won all eight of his tackles on Wednesday.

He also delivered two accurate long balls, made seven clearances, and completed all 32 of his attempted passes.

