Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly backing manager Xavi Hernandez despite recent poor results but has some recommendations for the Spaniard.

The Blaugrana have now suffered two defeats in a row across competitions. They lost 4-2 against La Liga leaders Girona at home on Sunday, December 10. Barca then lost 3-2 against Antwerp away in their final UEFA Champions League group-stage game on Wednesday, December 13.

The Catalans' performances this season have been underwhelming and they have to rely on individual brilliance to grind out results in some games. This has seen some speculation around Xavi's job in recent times.

However, as per Spanish outlet Sport, Laporta is still backing the Barcelona legend to turn things around. He does believe that the Spaniard needs to adjust a few things though.

As per Laporta and sporting director Deco, Xavi needs to make his side more disciplined as they seem complacent on the pitch. They also reckon that the Spaniard should play the likes of Joao Cancelo (right-back) and Alejandro Balde (left-back) in their natural positions.

Moreover, they are uncertain about some players, who appear to feature regularly under Xavi despite putting in disappointing performances.

The Spaniard was appointed Barcelona manager in November 2012 after Ronald Koeman's sacking. He led them to the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana triumph last season.

They are currently fourth in the league, though, seven points behind Girona.

Xavi on Barcelona's UCL defeat against Antwerp

The Blaugrana topped their UEFA Champions League group, level on points with second-placed Porto but ahead on head-to-head. They, however, lost their final game 3-2 against Antwerp at the Bosuilstadion on Wednesday.

Arthur Vermeeren gave the hosts the lead in the second minute before Ferran Torres equalised for Barcelona in the 35th minute. Vincent Janssen restored Antwerp's lead in the 56th minute. Marc Guiu restored parity in the first minute of stoppage time before George Ilenikhena scored a minute later to give Antwerp their first-ever Champions League win.

After the game, Xavi opened up about the lack of confidence in his squad after two consecutive losses, saying (via Goal):

"I don’t like to criticise my players. I don’t think it’s positive, but they have to cheer up. They have more than what they are showing. Again, we had some important individual mistakes here tonight. Last Sunday we played a good game. Tonight, the feeling is not good. It’s a matter of confidence. The coaching staff is giving the players full confidence.

"We have rotated and given a chance to players. Now it’s a matter of being inspired, and right now we’re not. Barcelona’s shirt has a lot of weight, there’s added pressure, and players need to deal with it.”

Barcelona will return to action at the Mestalla Stadium as they take on Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, December 16.