Jorge Jesus makes decision to leave out two of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates as he eyes squad reshuffle - Reports 

New Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus has raised eyebrows after reportedly excluding two of Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates from the club’s preseason squad. The Knights of Najd have begun preparations for the 2025/26 season with a training camp in Austria and have announced the official squad list for the tour.According to journalist Santi Aouna, defender Aymeric Laporte and midfielder Otavio were both excluded from the preseason camp by Jorge Jesus. The report was corroborated by the Saudi Arabian newspaper Arriyadiyah, which claimed Jesus left out the pair for ‘technical reasons.’The decision came as a surprise to fans, as both players had been regular contributors. Despite battling injuries, Laporte made 30 appearances last season, scoring five goals across competitions. Otavio, in the same vein, featured in 40 matches with one goal and eight assists. Their absence from the squad suggest that Jorge Jesus is planning to reshuffle the team, possibly creating space for new signings.As per reports, Al-Nassr’s decision to hold their preseason camp in Austria, from July 20 to August 4 was made by Cristiano Ronaldo. The 40-year-old recently signed a two-year contract extension with the club, and it is believed that the deal included a minority stake, giving him infuence over key decisions.Jorge Jesus will be expected to replicate his successful stint with Al-Hila at Al-Awwal Park. The Portuguese won four trophies in two seasons with Al-Hilal, including one Saudi Pro League title. He took over as Al-Nassr head coach on Monday, July 14, after the club parted ways with former manager Stefano Pioli.Cristiano Ronaldo send seven-word message after former teammate was named acting CEO of Al-NassrCristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate his longtime friend Jose Semedo upon his appointment as the new acting CEO of Al-Nassr. On Friday, July 18, the club confirmed the Semedo’s appointment as the club’s new chief executive, replacing Majeed Al Jamaan, who departed the role weeks earlier.Following the announcement, Ronaldo congratulated his Portuguese compatriot, with a heartfelt message, writing (via Al Nassr Zone):&quot;Proud of you! Let's go all in! @josesemedoofficial&quot;Apart from being nationals of the same country, Ronaldo and Semedo also played together for Portugal's U17 national team, combining for seven appearances. Ronaldo will be keen to end his trophy drought at the Riyadh-based club in the upcoming season.