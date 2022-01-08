Jorge Mendes offers Manchester United superstar to Barcelona - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been offered to Barcelona by the player's agent Jorge Mendes, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

The Red Devils star is apparently unhappy with the situation at the club and his role under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Bruno Fernandes signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and became a talisman under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the arrival of his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer has changed the dynamics at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who was initially overjoyed at the chance to play alongside Ronaldo even at club level, is now reportedly envious of the limelight being grabbed by his compatriot. Fernandes' several on-pitch responsibilities, like taking direct free-kicks and penalties, are now under the dominion of Ronaldo.

Another problem for Fernandes has been the arrival of Ralf Rangnick. As opposed to his freedom and untouchability under Solskjaer, the German tactician has been happy to bench Fernandes when needed.

The Portuguese midfielder has spoken to his agent Jorge Mendes about the situation. El Nacional reported that the player is now looking for a way out with Mendes offering Fernandes to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are in a rebuilding stage and signing Fernandes will be a significant piece of business by Xavi's team. However, the feasibility of the the deal remains doubtful, owing to Barcelona's financial constraints.

Barcelona strugging to register Ferran Torres

Barcelona's current financial condition is nothing to brag home about. The Catalan club recently signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City, but have been unable to register him due to a tight salary cap.

New La Liga wage rules dictate that Barcelona need to first lighten their wage cap before adding Torres so as to stay within the salary cap limit. It has added to Barcelona's on-pitch worries.

Given the situation, signing Bruno Fernandes will not be easy for Barcelona as they will have to pay him a hefty wage.

Manchester United struggling under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have so far failed to deliver under Ralf Rangnick. The German tactician took charge of the club back in the first week of December. Since then, he has won thrice, drawn twice and lost one game in all competitions.

The problem, however, has been the insipid brand of football on display barring the game against Crystal Palace. Manchester United have looked slow in transition, disjointed up front and lacking cohesion overall.

The Red Devils are yet to play a top-six team under Rangnick, which is a further sign of how poor things currently are at Old Trafford. Manchester United's last game ended with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Rangnick has his work cut out for him as he has to convince the likes of Edinson Cavani not to leave the club in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United's next game is against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday.

