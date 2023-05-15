Jorge Mendes offers Premier League superstar to Real Madrid despite promising signing to Barcelona: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo's agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to Real Madrid despite previously offering him to Barcelona. The Portuguese full-back is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

Cancelo left the Cityzens in January after a reported fall-out with manager Pep Guardiola. While he looks set to return to Manchester in the summer, the player's future is uncertain. The highly rated Portuguese full-back is likely to be sold by the Premier League giants.

Cancelo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is one of the most influential player representatives in European football at the moment. According to the report, Mendes had previously offered Cancelo to Barcelona but recently presented their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, with the opportunity to sign the full-back.

Barcelona are keen to reinforce their options at right-back in the summer. Apart from Cancelo, they have also been linked with Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard. However, the Frenchman looks set to stay at the Bundesliga club after Julian Nagelsmann's departure.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are also keen to reinforce their full-back positions. Dani Carvajal is not the player that he used to be and back-up right-back Alvaro Odriozola looks set to leave in the summer. Hence, Cancelo could slot in easily at Los Blancos.

The player's versatility make him an enticing prospect for both the La Liga giants, as he can play in the right-back and left-back positions equally well.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, or a permanent move to Bayern? What's next for Joao Cancelo?

Bayern Munich have not yet taken a decision regarding Joao Cancelo's future. The loan agreement from Manchester City has a £61 million buy-option, but the defending Bundesliga champions are reluctant to exercise it.

The club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic recently said about a potential deal (via Manchester Evening News):

"Cancelo is a top player, technically a pleasure for the eyes. We're glad we have him. We will see after the end of the season... it's too early now. There are no talks yet."

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, heaped praise on Cancelo as he said:

"I love Joao Cancelo – he has the absolute highest quality, left foot, right foot, passing. I'm more than happy that he's here. We will need him. I'm convinced that he can play at a top level for us."

While he has been linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, it won't be surprising to see Cancelo stay put at Bayern beyond his loan spell. The player, though, looks certain to leave Manchester City.

Poll : 0 votes