Jorge Mendes wants to take 26-year-old Real Madrid star to Manchester United - Reports 

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio could be on the move to Manchester United with his agent Jorge Mendes trying to formulate a deal.

Asensio, 26, has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid with the likes of Federico Valverde, 23, and Vinicius Jr, 21, starting ahead of him.

The Spaniard made 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and contributing 2 assists in the recently concluded season.

But he has found most of his game time coming off the bench and could leave this summer in search of a regular starting berth at another club.

Asensio has just a year left to run on his current contract and according to El Chiringuito TV his agent Jorge Mendes wants to take him to Manchester United.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Jorge Mendes wants to take Marco Asensio to Manchester United. He wants to play more minutes next season. #MUFC Jorge Mendes wants to take Marco Asensio to Manchester United. He wants to play more minutes next season. @marcosbenito9 ✅ Jorge Mendes wants to take Marco Asensio to Manchester United. He wants to play more minutes next season. @marcosbenito9 #MUFC 🇪🇸 https://t.co/vWTsKSjtl6

United are in stark need of attacking reinforcements with a number of departures anticipated this summer.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani are all heading towards the Old Trafford exit door with their contracts expiring.

Anthony Martial's future at United remains uncertain following an unsuccessful loan-spell at Sevilla.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may see Asensio as an option to give his attack more depth with the number of departures depleting his squad.

The Dutch coach could be looking to make significant reinforcements this summer.

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly close to joining Ten Hag's Manchester United revolution. According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via The Sun), an £85 million deal is being discussed between the two clubs.

United have also been linked with a shock move for Chelsea star Mason Mount, with The Sun reporting Ten Hag is keeping an eye on the English star's contract situation.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils as they ended the season sixth in the Premier League, failing to qualify for the Champions League.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS I do not mean to disrespect Asensio, but Rodrygo and Fede worked their asses off to help Real reach their fullest potential this season



Trust & continuity are earned by players, not given. Those guys earned it, Asensio lost it. He got every chance (too many, in fact) from Carlo I do not mean to disrespect Asensio, but Rodrygo and Fede worked their asses off to help Real reach their fullest potential this seasonTrust & continuity are earned by players, not given. Those guys earned it, Asensio lost it. He got every chance (too many, in fact) from Carlo

As for Asensio, it seems the time is right for Real Madrid and the attacking midfielder to part ways.

He has enjoyed seven years at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 235 appearances, scoring 49 goals and contributing 24 assists.

He has won three Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles and three Spanish Super Cups during his time at Real Madrid.

