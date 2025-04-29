Jose Mourinho asks Fenerbahce to sign Liverpool star, Reds expecting €10m fee to let player leave: Reports

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has reportedly asked the club to sign Liverpool star Federico Chiesa. The Reds are open to letting him leave for a reported €10 million transfer fee.

Federico Chiesa signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2024 from Juventus for a reported €12 million. However, the Italian failed to make an impact as his first season was marred by injuries. Chiesa made 12 appearances for the Reds across competitions, contributing two goals and two assists. With Mohamed Salah set to stay at the club beyond this season, Chiesa's chances of creating an impact may be thin.

According to Turkish outlet A Spor (h/t GOAL), Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has asked the club to sign Federico Chiesa this summer. The Merseysiders are reportedly open to selling him for a reported price of €10 million. Chiesa's addition will bolster Fenerbahce's squad if he remains fit, and the winger can hope for more opportunities with the Turkish side.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were crowned English champions for the 20th time after their 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 27). Chiesa qualified for a winner's medal, having played 33 minutes in four appearances in the Premier League so far. He remained on the bench during the Reds' clash against Spurs.

Given that Liverpool have secured the Premier League title, it remains to be seen if Federico Chiesa gets more opportunities to play in their remaining league games. The Merseysiders have games against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton, and Crystal Palace left before they formally lift the trophy. Coach Arne Slot could decide to rest some of his regular starters and offer lesser-featured players like Chiesa a chance to shine in the remaining games.

Liverpool are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike as an Alexander Isak alternative: Reports

According to The Telegraph (h/t Liverpool Echo), the Reds have identified Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as a transfer target if they cannot land Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. The Magpies are reportedly unwilling to let Isak leave and are demanding £130 million from interested parties.

Due to Isak's massive price tag, the Reds have identified Hugo Ekitike as an alternative, although the deal would be considered a risk. While cheaper than Isak, Ekitike is not expected to come for a lower fee, with Frankfurt demanding £80 million for the striker. However, the aforementioned report suggests that the Reds are willing to splurge to bring the Frenchman to Anfield.

Hugo Ekitike is a bright prospect, having contributed 22 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances across competitions. His current contract runs until June 2029, so the Merseysiders will have to break the bank to land his signature.

