Jose Mourinho hopes to convince Liverpool superstar to join Roma next season - Reports

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to entice Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino to join the Serie A club next season.

Firmino, 31, has decided to leave the Reds when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Brazilian forward is garnering plenty of interest and Roma are the latest club to be linked.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Mourinho has listed Firmino as one of his top targets for the summer. The Portuguese coach is looking to bolster his attack and give Tammy Abraham competition.

Firmino has shone for Jurgen Klopp's side this season despite being handed a lesser role at Anfield. He has scored 11 goals and contributed five assists in 32 games across competitions. The striker scored a vital equalizer in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with league leaders Arsenal last Sunday (April 9).

The Brazilian boasts vast experience, having spent eight years with the Merseysiders. He has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

Mourinho heaped praise on Firmino last season for how he brings others into the game. He alluded to the frontline he forged for many seasons alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The Roma coach said last season (via All Football):

“He's very important to Salah and to Mane because he drops back in between the lines to allow Salah and Mane to score as many goals."

He continued:

“He's fantastic and I didn't know the words, I love it now you call it a workhorse, I understand the meaning of it. He works so hard for the team."

Jose Mourinho nearly became Liverpool boss in 2004

The Roma manager wanted the Liverpool job in 2004.

According to JOE, Mourinho was once keen on becoming Liverpool manager in 2004. The Portuguese coach was at FC Porto at the time, overseeing an incredible UEFA Champions League last 16 win over Manchester United.

His representative at the time, Jorge Baideck, turned up at Anfield to try and convince the Merseysiders to make him their next coach. The agent is alleged to have said in a meeting with one of the club's former chief executives:

"Jose Mourinho would like to come and manage Liverpool."

Baideck's pitch was not enticing enough as the Portuguese didn't end up as the Anfield giants' manager. However, he did enter English football the season after he was appointed Chelsea boss. He went on to win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and two League Cups during his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

