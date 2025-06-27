Jose Mourinho-led Fenerbahce hold face-to-face talks with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate to discuss summer transfer: Reports

Jose Mourinho is eager to take Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Jhon Duran to Fenerbahce this summer, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. The Colombian striker left Aston Villa in January this year to move to the Saudi Pro League club.

Duran has since registered 12 goals from 18 games for Al-Nassr, and it now appears that he could be in line for a swift return to Europe. The report adds that Fenerbahce football director Devin Ozek has held talks with the 21-year-old in Colombia regarding a move.

The Turkish club are proposing a year-long loan deal worth £14m, which includes the player's wages as well. Duran is apparently considering an exit from the Middle East within six months of his arrival.

Jose Mourinho is planning a major reshuffle at Fenerbahce this year, and is eyeing a new No. 9 to lead the line next season. Duran is highly rated across the European circuit, and could be a fine choice for the job.

However, Al-Nassr are reluctant to let him go. The Saudi club recent tied down Cristiano Ronaldo to a two-year extension and are planning to lay siege on the league in the upcoming campaign.

Duran remains a vital part of their plans, so prising him away won't be easy. The Colombian is under contract with the Riyadh-based club until 2030.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo played under Jose Mourinho in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo played under Jose Mourinho during their time together at Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar played some of the best football of his career under his countryman's tutelage at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2009 from Manchester United. A year later, Jose Mourinho took charge of the LaLiga giants.

The duo spent three seasons together, winning the league, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana. Cristiano Ronaldo registered 168 goals and 49 assists from 164 games under the Portuguese manager.

Mourinho left the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2013, breaking their fabled partnership. His countryman eventually parted ways with Real Madrid five years later, moving to Juventus.

After three seasons at Turin, and a brief second-stint with Manchester United, Ronaldo moved to the Middle East in December 2022. He has since registered 93 goals from 105 games for Al-Nassr. Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has had a mixed time since leaving Los Blancos and took charge of Fenerbahce in June 2024.

