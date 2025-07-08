Jose Mourinho-led Fenerbahce keen on £15 million deal to sign Arsenal attacker: Reports

Fenerbahce are reportedly in talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Arsenal this summer. Jose Mourinho is keen on adding the attacker after sealing a loan deal for Jhon Duran from Al Nassr.

As per a report by Turkish outlet Sozcu via National World, Fenerbahce have reignited their interest in Trossard after he changed his agent. They add that his previous representatives were not keen on a move to the Super Lig side and did not negotiate.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Trossard had recently changed his agents and posted on X (previously Twitter):

"Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard has signed with new representatives, as DH Sports & Entertainment Agency will be now in charge of his future."

Trossard is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and is yet to pen a new deal. He was quizzed about his future earlier this year and said via Mirror:

“I’m just focused on my football. But you never know in football how things turn out but I’, really happy here. I still want to win things here and I think there’s a great squad, a great team with a great manager who pushed us every day to achieve great things.”

Trossard joined from Brighton in 2023 and has played 124 times for the Gunners, scoring 28 times. Mikel Arteta's side are looking to bring in forwards this summer and that could see Trossard's time on the pitch reduced. They are in talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, while Chelsea's Noni Madueke and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze are also linked with a switch to the Emirates.

Leandro Trossard hit back at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's 'moaner' tag

Mikel Arteta tagged Leandro Trossard as the 'moaner' in his Arsenal squad and said that the Belgian was always competitive, whether in training or on the pitch. However, the former Brighton man was not taking the tag lightly and said that he preferred to be called a winner instead.

He said earlier this year via Mirror:

"I'm just a winner and, if a decision goes against me and I think it's unfair, I think that really personal, I would say so whether that is in training or in games. I want to win every game. And I think that should be the mindset of every football player. I guess you want to play, you want to start, that's obviously only natural. I would say maybe the body language at that point could be. But I'm always ready. And I think I've shown that as well, even if I'm on the bench, that I can make an impact, as a sub. And, and I want to do that in both ways. If I'm a starter or a sub, I want to help the team to win games.”

Trossard played all 38 games in the Premier League last season, coming off the bench just 10 times. He scored eight goals for the Gunners and assisted seven times as they went on to finish second in the table for the third season running.

