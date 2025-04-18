Jose Mourinho linked with managerial switch to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo but not at Al-Nassr: Reports

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is close to becoming the next manager of the Portugal national team, which would reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo, as per a report by CNN. The pair reportedly had tension during their time together at Real Madrid but that isn't believed to be an issue for Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho managed Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, where the pair found decent success, winning three trophies, including the LaLiga title. However, they allegedly had a rocky relationship, with Mourinho once criticizing the 40-year-old's poor defensive work rate at the time.

Mourinho is now reportedly set to reunite with Ronaldo at the Portugal national team, rather than Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr (via World Soccer Talk). Portuguese journalist Rui Santos has also revealed that Pedro Proenca, the new president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), and Jorge Mendes are pushing hard to make this move happen.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have reached the UEFA Nations League semi-finals under Roberto Martinez's tutelage, which is set to take place in June. However, Mourinho has been tipped to replace Martinez following the Nations League, which would give the former a year to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to lead Al-Nassr in crucial SPL clash against Al-Qadsiah: Reports

According to a report by Ys Scores, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for Al-Nassr in their upcoming Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Qadsiah. The two sides will lock horns later tonight (Friday, April 18).

Marcelo Brozovic is also reportedly set to return to the starting XI after missing their last fixture due to fatigue. Bento Krepski is expected to start in goal, while Sultan Al-Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Aymeric Laporte, and Nawaf Boushal have been tipped to start in defense.

The midfield will comprise of Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, and Ayman Yahya, while Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Jhon Duran will reportedly start up front to complete the XI.

Ronaldo will be hoping to extend his sensational form this season, having already garnered 32 goals and four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. However, it will be a tough fixture for Al-Nassr. Al-Qadsiah has looked strong this season and are currently fifth in the table with 52 points from 27 games, five points behind third-placed Al-Nassr.

