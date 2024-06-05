Jose Mourinho plots reunion with 'special' Tottenham Hotspur superstar at Fenerbahce: Reports

Jose Mourinho's arrival at Fenerbahce could reportedly lead to the blockbuster signing of Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min. The South Korean attacker previously played under the Portuguese tactician at Spurs.

TEAMTalk reports that Mourinho wants to make Son one of his first signings at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. He is among the options being evaluated by the Turkish Super Lig giants.

Son, 31, has long been viewed as one of the Premier League's most formidable attackers. He was superb last season, posting 17 goals in 35 league games.

Ange Postecoglou wants Tottenham's captain to sign a new deal as he views him as a crucial member of his team. He has a year left on his contract with the Lilywhites, and his future is uncertain.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Son impressed under Jose Mourinho during the iconic coach's one-and-a-half-year reign with Spurs. He registered 29 goals and 25 assists in 70 games, and the pair built a strong rapport.

Jose Mourinho hailed Son when speaking in January 2021 and highlighted the former Bayer Leverkusen forward's humility. He said (via GOAL):

"That's the humility of a player. That's Sonny. That's the human nature. He's like that. Some other guys they are not like that. For him it's the team... So special player but also a special human being."

Son has been at Tottenham since August 2015, when he joined from Leverkusen for a reported £22 million. He's since bagged 162 goals and 84 assists in 408 games.

Jose Mourinho may need to see off competition from the Saudi Pro League for Tottenham's Son Heung-min

Son could head to the Saudi Pro League.

The aforementioned source reports that Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad are also interested in Son. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is their priority target but they will turn to the Tottenham attacker if the Egyptian star doesn't arrive this summer.

Al-Ittihad boasts several familiar faces from the English top flight, including former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. They finished fifth in the Saudi Pro League, losing their league crown to Al-Hilal.

Karim Benzema arrived at King Abdullah Sports City last summer after leaving Real Madrid. Many expected him to spearhead another title challenge but that didn't happen.

Al-Ittihad could offer Son a lucrative contract proposal to secure his signature. Jose Mourinho could miss out on South Korea's captain because of the staggering amount of money Saudi clubs can offer.

Expand Tweet

Son could become the latest high-profile name to swap Europe for the Middle East. Some of the biggest European superstars have followed Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League since January 2023.