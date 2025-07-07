Jose Mourinho pushing Fenerbahce to sign Barcelona-linked star this summer: Reports

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is pushing for his side to beat Barcelona to the signature of Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford this summer, as per reports. The England international is certain to leave the Red Devils this summer, having been deemed surplus to requirements, and is in the hunt for a new club.

Fanatik has reported (via Barca Universal) that Fenerbahce are very keen on a move for Rashford on the request of Mourinho. The Portuguese manager is looking to be reunited with the forward, who played under his tutelage at Old Trafford nearly a decade ago.

Manchester United have already included Marcus Rashford in their list of players to be sold this summer after he spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa. The 27-year-old has shown a keenness to join Barcelona, who are looking to bring in a new left winger this summer, but a deal has not progressed.

Fenerbahce are looking to add top-notch quality to their squad in a bid to challenge rivals Galatasaray for the Super Lig title in the 2025-26 season. They have signed Al-Nassr star Jhon Duran on a season-long loan and tried unsuccessfully to sign Jadon Sancho, as well, this summer.

Mourinho intends to use his familiarity with Rashford as a selling point and directly speak with the forward if a deal between both clubs becomes a possibility. Barcelona's sights appear to be set on Luis Diaz after missing out on Nico Williams, but Rashford remains an option on their list.

Barcelona add two names to list of targets following Nico Williams disappointment: Reports

Barcelona have added two new names to their list of targets for the left wing position this summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants failed in their attempt to sign Athletic Club star Nico Williams, with the 22-year-old penning a new deal with the Basque club, instead.

Journalist Albert Fernandez has revealed to Barca Universal that RB Leipzig forward Antonio Nusa and AS Monaco star Eliesse Ben Seghir are targets for La Blaugrana. Both forwards have been scouted extensively by the club during the 2024-25 season and were considered as alternatives to Williams.

The club is focused on targeting Liverpool ace Luis Diaz at present, while Marcus Rashford features a little lower in their list of targets. The duo of Nusa and Ben Seghir are only options for if neither of their targets can be signed this summer.

