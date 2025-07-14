Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce want to sign Manchester United star but face major hurdle - Reports

Fenerbahce are reportedly eyeing a surprise move to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. They are willing to activate his release clause as Jose Mourinho looks to add firepower to his attack.

As per a report in beIN Sports, Fenerbahce are willing to activate the clause in Rashford's contract to sign the Manchester United star. The report suggests that the release clause stands at €40 million, which was added when the Englishman left for Aston Villa in the January window.

Mourinho sees Rashford as the ideal addition to the squad after signing Jhon Duran from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. However, the manager faces an uphill task of convincing the Englishman to make the move to the Super Lig.

Reports by Mundo Deportivo earlier in July suggested that Rashford had stopped talks with all clubs and was waiting for Barcelona. The forward is keen on making a move to the Catalan side, who have reportedly reignited their interest.

Hansi Flick's side were keen on getting Nico Williams this summer, but have been forced to look elsewhere. The Spaniard held talks with Barcelona, but ended up penning a new deal at Athletic Bilbao.

Marcus Rashford played 125 matches under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. He scored 28 goals and assisted 20 times across competitions.

Manchester United stars told to leave Premier League by Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson was talking to 888sport this month when he urged Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford to leave the Premier League and move abroad. He said:

"There looks to be quite a few Manchester United players who are not in Rúben Amorim's plans and destined for a summer exit. Two of those are Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Both players spent last season on loan, Sancho tried at Chelsea, and Rashford had a brief stint at Aston Villa, but neither managed to fully rediscover their form or force a way back into United's plans.

"Realistically, even though both these players clearly have ability, those loan spells haven't worked. They can't get into the United team and I doubt any of the Premier League big guns will be looking at them. Where these guys go is completely up to them. It all depends on how much motivation they've got left, what level they want to push themselves to, and which manager takes an interest in them. But, most likely, I can see a move abroad for both Sancho and Rashford. We've seen more and more English players making that move to other European leagues in recent years, and this might be the best and most likely path for them now."

Rashford has only played for Manchester United and Aston Villa in his career. Sancho was with Manchester City before joining Borussia Dortmund and then Manchester United. He moved to Chelsea on a season-long loan last season.

