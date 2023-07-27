Jose Mourinho’s Roma join Premier League club in race to sign Manchester United midfielder: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is attracting interest from Jose Mourinho's AS Roma after West Ham United, according to Italian journalist Marco Conterio.

McTominay, 26, played 31 games across competitions under Mourinho during the manager's stint as Red Devils boss between July 2016 and December 2018. The Portuguese tactician now wants a reunion with the defensive midfielder in Rome, Italy.

Roma are preparing for their third season under Roma and have already signed Evan Ndicka, Houssem Aouar, Diego Llorente (loan) and Rasmus Kristensen (loan). They are now set to sign Renato Sanches on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, as per the said report. It appears that McTominay is also on the Serie A club's wishlist.

Mourinho, though, is not the only former Manchester United manager who wants to sign McTominay. David Moyes has reportedly set his sights on bringing in the Scotland international as a replacement for Declan Rice at West Ham, although they didn't work together at Old Trafford.

West Ham have held initial talks with Manchester United over McTominay, according to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports. However, there's a significant difference in their valuations of the player. The Daily Telegraph recently reported that it would take around £40-45 million to convince the Red Devils to sell the Scot.

McTominay is contracted to the Red Devils till 2025, with the club having an option to extend it by another year. Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly prepared to keep the midfielder at the club for the upcoming season. The Premier League giants, therefore, prefer to offload Fred and Donny van de Beek over Roma and West Ham target.

McTominay, for his part, is said to be willing to stay at Old Trafford despite interest from elsewhere. He is tipped to see how much competition he has at United towards the end of the summer before making a decision about his future.

How has Scott McTominay fared for Manchester United?

Scott McTominay has been on Manchester United's books since five. He rose through the ranks with the Red Devils before making his senior bow in a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League in May 2017. It was AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho who handed the midfielder his debut.

The Scotland international has since made 209 appearances across competitions for United, bagging 19 goals and five assists. He helped the club win the EFL Cup last season, contributing towards two goals in the process. The midfielder also has 39 caps for Scotland.

McTominay is a part of Erik ten Hag's squad that has traveled to the United States for pre-season. He came on as a substitute in their games against Arsenal and Real Madrid. It remains to be seen if the Scot will be at Old Trafford come the start of the season.