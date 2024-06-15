Jose Mourinho set to raid Manchester United with £7 million bid for 29-year-old star - Reports

According to Fotomac, Jose Mourinho is set to raid Manchester United with a £7 million offer for Victor Lindelof.

The Swede has become a secondary player for the Red Devils. Lisandro Martinez is Erik ten Hag's first-choice defender and the club are looking to sign Everton's Jarrad Brathwaite.

Lindelof is now a secondary player and is reportedly bored of his situation at Old Trafford. He made 28 appearances in 2023-24, starting 20 of those games. Lindelof was often used as a left-back.

Jose Mourinho signed Victor Lindelof for Manchester United in 2017. He has since made 259 appearances for the club. The Portuguese manager is reportedly looking to rope in the 29-year-old at Fenerbahce.

Lindelof has a contract with United until the end of the 2024-25 season. He has an estimated market value of €15 million. Fenerbahce and United have a good working relationship. The Turkish club signed Fred from the Red Devils last summer reportedly for €13 million.

Jose Mourinho has claimed he didn't have the same support as Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho took charge of Manchester United in 2016 after the club parted ways with Louis van Gaal. He won the Europa League, the EFL Cup, and the Community Shields with the Red Devils.

The Portuguese manager recently compared his stint at Old Trafford to Erik ten Hag's. He claimed that he didn't have the same support as the Dutchman.

Mourinho said (via Sky Sports):

"I am who I am, I am a football man. Ed [Woodward] comes from a different background and what Ten Hag has in his time at [Manchester] United I didn't have. I didn't have thata level of support. I didn't have that level of trust."

Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils for 144 games. He won 84 of those matches, drew 31, and lost 29 of those games.