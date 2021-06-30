Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United star at AS Roma - Reports

Jose Mourinho has reportedly set his sights on Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. The new AS Roma manager wants to strengthen his squad this summer and sees the Uruguayan as one of the perfect candidates.

As per Calciomercato Show on CMIT TV, Cavani has a 'basic agreement' with Roma. The Manchester United star is reportedly open to moving back to Serie A if the Red Devils are willing to sell him.

AS Roma push hard for Edinson Cavani: the would have already found the agreement with the 🇺🇾 who is ready to leave UTD. The Red Devils ask for €10M: the deal can be closed even without Dzeko's farewell. 🔴 #MUFC #MUFCTransfer #MUFC_FAMILY #ManUtd #Transfers

Mourinho has always been a big fan of Cavani but has never managed to lure him to his club. The Portuguese manager reportedly tried to bring Cavani to Real Madrid and Chelsea, but a move never materialized.

Edinson Cavani signed a new deal at Manchester United

Cavani was offered a one-year extension by Manchester United after an impressive 2020-21 season. The Uruguayan signed the deal last month and revealed that he had decided to stay at Old Trafford despite interest from other clubs.

"I decided to play there for one more year. I think there's a good team which is one reason to stay," he said. "There were negotiations. My brother (and agent) had some chats ... things that happen in football, they're normal. There's nothing certain, but I think at some point I'll come back to South America, I'll play here."

"I believe every human being's life is based on objectives, on desires you want to achieve, on arriving at certain goals. From a football perspective my aim at the national team level, and in general, is to go to the World Cup in Qatar and from there to step aside and dedicate myself to my family, my people, my things. I think this is the last dance."

Cavani scored 17 goals in 39 appearances for Manchester United last season

