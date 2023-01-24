Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham star added in deal for Nicolo Zaniolo - Reports

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Tottenham Hotspur to include Lucas Moura in a potential deal for Nicolo Zaniolo. Spurs are interested in luring the Italian midfielder to north London.

The 23-year-old attacker has made 17 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He is an important member of Mourinho's side.

However, Zaniolo has made his feelings clear that he wants to leave the Stadio Olimpico. Mourinho confirmed so in an interview following Roma's 2-0 win over Spezia (via 90min):

"He said he wants to leave. But that doesn’t mean he will leave. I say this because he is an important player and has an important value on the transfer market."

Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Mourinho wants Moura in return for Zaniolo. The Brazilian winger has struggled for game time under Antonio Conte. He has featured just 11 times across competitions.

The 30-year-old previously worked with Mourinho at Tottenham from 2019 to 2021. He made 80 appearances under the Portuguese coach, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists.

Moura's contract expires at the end of the season, so Spurs may be inclined to include him in any potential deal for Zaniolo. There is a stumbling block in Conte's side's pursuit of the Italian. AC Milan are also reportedly interested, and he is believed to be keener on a move to the San Siro, per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Jose Mourinho's comments on his Tottenham sacking in 2021

Mourinho has since won the Europa Conference League after leaving Tottenham.

Mourinho admitted after taking over at Roma that he was surprised and hurt by how Tottenham sacked him. The legendary Portuguese coach led Spurs to the final of the Carabao Cup in 2021, but was sacked the day before the fixture against Manchester City.

He oversaw 45 wins, 17 draws and 24 defeats in 86 games in charge in north London. The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager reacted to his dismissal, telling Sky Sports:

"I am in the maturity of my career and also my life where I don't have bad feelings. I just try to accept things the way they are but yes, it hurt. This time I cannot say I'm the privileged one, because it happened to me."

Mourinho added:

"But for a guy with my career and my history I think it was a strange thing to happen."

The Portuguese has enjoyed his spell in charge of Roma, leading them to the UEFA Europa Conference League in his first season. They have won 44, drawn 17 and lost 20 of 81 matches. I Giallorossi are currently fourth in Serie A.

