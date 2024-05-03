Journalist believes PL star is likely to join Manchester United despite Liverpool links

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Premier League star Michael Olise is more likely to join Manchester United than Liverpool.

The Crystal Palace winger has become one of the most exciting youngsters in the Premier League, following his impressive performances last season. He scored two goals and provided 11 assists across 37 Premier League games last season, and he has continued in a similar vein in this campaign. In 16 league games, he has scored seven goals and provided four assists.

This has led to interest from clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool, both of whom are reportedly to sign the £60 million winger from Crystal Palace. However, it doesn't seem like a move to Anfield is on the cards for Olise, as journalist Ben Jacobs told The Debrief (via TBR Football):

“It’s that kind of player, who knows, maybe they could enter the race for Olise as well, but most think that is more likely to be a Manchester United target."

Both clubs are looking to make improvements in their forward line ahead of next season. For the Red Devils, a struggle to score goals consistently will be on their transfer focus. For the Merseysiders, incoming manager Arne Slot could be looking for younger talent, as older players like Mohamed Salah near their contract expiration dates.

Manchester United and Liverpool among clubs interested in Brighton midfielder

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign the latest product on the Brighton talent assembly line with Carlos Baleba drawing attention from the English giants. The 20-year-old midfielder is also a target of current Premier League table toppers Arsenal and has a reported asking price of £55 million (via Caught Offside).

Manchester United have not reinforced their team with any signings from Brighton in recent seasons and will likely hope to change that following their poor season. The Red Devils look set to rebuild their team in the summer after a terrible campaign, where they look set to finish out of the Champions League spots.

Liverpool will be hoping they can add another quality player to their setup to help Arne Slot who comes in this summer to replace Jurgen Klopp. The midfielder will be a fantastic option for the Reds and will likely provide them with another quality option in midfield for years to come.

With the season set to end soon, the midfielder will have a choice to make, with three of the top six clubs in England keen to acquire his services. Brighton will however be the real winners, with the south coast club set to make another fine profit from this potential player sale.