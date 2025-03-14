Journalist claims Barcelona's admiration in Liverpool star linked with move to the Catalan giants is 'genuine'

Barcelona have a genuine interest in Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Colombian forward has been in decent form for the Reds this season, registering 13 goals and five assists from 41 games across competitions.

Diaz is under contract with the Merseyside club until 2027, but speculation is ripe regarding his next move. It is believed that Liverpool are already engaged in talks with the player regarding a renewal.

However, that hasn't stopped the rumours, with Barcelona are linked with the 28-year-old. The Catalans are long-term admirers of the player, but a move has failed to materialize so far.

The LaLiga giants are on the hunt for a new left-forward this summer despite Raphinha's blistering form. Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams has been named as a priority target, but it is now believed that they have Luis Diaz on their radar as well.

Speaking on a Q&A with The Athletic, Ornstein insisted that the Blaugrana have a genuine interest in the Colombian.

"Barcelona have long been linked with Luis Diaz; their admiration in him is genuine," said Ornstein.

Liverpool recently struck an agreement with Adidas, which could help them tie Luis Diaz down to a new deal. The Colombian is one of the most famous stars to represent the German sportswear outfit.

Will Barcelona sign a Liverpool striker this summer?

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has offered his services to Barcelona, according to Fichajes.net. The Uruguayan striker has been a disappointment since arriving at Anfield in 2022.

Nunez has registered 40 goals from 135 games across competitions for the Reds and is no longer a first team regular under Arne Slot. The Merseyside club are already looking for an upgrade this summer.

The 25-year-old is also eager to leave Liverpool in search of greener pastures and is eyeing a move to Camp Nou. Barcelona, however, are yet to make a decision on the matter.

The Catalans are likely to be in the market this summer for a new No. 9 to succeed Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has been on fire this season, registering 34 goals from 39 games across competitions.

However, Lewandowski will turn 37 in August this year, and cannot be expected to continue forever. The LaLiga giants would ideally want a world-class striker to maintain the standards in attack. A move for Darwin Nunez, however, is unlikely to appeal to the club given the player's recent struggles.

