Journalist claims Jurgen Klopp is likely to deploy Alexis Mac Allister in the player's preferred position following reported Liverpool move

The Athletic's Andy Jones has revealed that Liverpool 'would want' to play Alexis Mac Allister in a role in which he is comfortable with.

The journalist provided a detalied analysis of the various positions the Argentine was deployed in during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion. The report also mentioned Mac Allister's style of passing, along with his seasonal touch map.

The player's father was also particular about Liverpool agreeing to deploy him in his preferred position - a left-sided number 10. Speaking about the role, Jones said:

"It's a role that Liverpool would want him to play in their box formation."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission.



Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed. Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m.Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission.Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed. Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m. 🚨🔴 #LFCReds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission. Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed. https://t.co/9Mtd8f6aKT

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed the details of the deal earlier today, with the transfer fee being a surprisingly low £35 million. He also reported that medical tests were done and that an announcement was imminent following the signing of documents.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted that Liverpool have kicked off their transfer business so early in the window, allowing potential incomings time to settle and mingle with the squad. Should Mac Allister be deployed in his favored position, it should work out well for both the player as well as the manager.

The Argentine started off in a deeper-lying midfield role as he was used as cover for Pascal Gross initially. However, following his exploits during Argentina's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he was pushed further up the pitch to maximise his output.

Alexis Mac Allister made 40 appearances for Brighton across competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists. It will be interesting to see if he can increase those numbers playing with more talented players at Liverpool.

Brighton to announce the signing of two free agents

Following a rather remarkable campaign in the Premier League, Brighton are expected to strengthen their squad as they gear up for Europa League football next season.

James Milner will be leaving Anfield following the expiration of his contract at the end of June, as the club announced a couple of weeks ago. He will move south to Brighton and will sign with them in the coming days, with an annooucement expected by the end of this week.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻 Brighton will unveil both James Milner and Mo Dahoud as new signings very soon. Both will join Liverpool on free transfer.🤝🏻 #BHAFC Brighton will unveil both James Milner and Mo Dahoud as new signings very soon. Both will join Liverpool on free transfer. 🔵🤝🏻 #BHAFC https://t.co/IW7YxprkcA

The Seagulls are also expected to announce the arrival of Mahmoud Dahoud as the German will leave Borussia Dortmund following the expiration of his contract at the end of June.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes