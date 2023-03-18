Journalist claims Manchester United target will consider possibility of signing for Red Devils in summer

Harry Kane prefers to stay in England and would consider joining Manchester United if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Red Devils won their first trophy under Erik ten Hag last month, lifting the EFL Cup at Wembley. Having qualified for the quarterfinals of both the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup, they're eyeing more silverware this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have already started looking ahead to next season. They intend to strengthen their squad further ahead of the Dutchman's second campaign in charge.

Attack is an area the Old Trafford outfit will look to bolster this summer, with a new striker at the top of their wishlist. There have been claims that they have identified Tottenham talisman Kane as an ideal target.

According to the aforementioned source, Kane would prefer to stay in England if he leaves Spurs at the end of the season. He would thus consider the possibility of joining Manchester United.

It's worth noting that the England international's contract with Tottenham ends in June 2024. The north London giants thus risk losing him for free if he does not sign a fresh deal soon.

More clarity over the 29-year-old's long-term future is expected in the coming weeks. There are suggestions that his future with Spurs could depend on who replaces Antonio Conte as the new manager.

Conte's contract with the London club expires at the end of the season. He's unlikely to extend his deal, as things stand. There is thus speculation about who could replace the Italian at Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was in charge of the club for five years between 2014 and 2019, has been mooted as a potential replacement for Conte. The Argentinian's return could convince Kane to stay, as per the report.

Pochettino has a great relationship with the Englishman and would demand that the forward stays if he takes charge of the club.

How has Manchester United target Harry Kane fared for Tottenham?

Harry Kane rose through the ranks at Tottenham before making his senior debut in a goalless draw against Hearts in the UEFA Europa League on August 25, 2011. He had loan stints with Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City before establishing himself as a regular for Spurs.

The Englishman has made 424 appearances across competitions for the north London club, bagging 270 goals and 63 assists. However, he's yet to win a trophy with them.

