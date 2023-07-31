Journalist provides massive Mason Greenwood update that could affect Manchester United future

Manchester United are reportedly set to announce the findings of their internal investigation into Mason Greenwood's case before their first Premier League match of the season.

The charges against Greenwood were dropped after key witnesses withdrew. The Red Devils were not keen on taking the forward back until the result of their internal investigation into the case came out.

As per a report in the Telegraph, the final decision on Greenwood's future at Manchester United will be announced before their first match of the league season. The 21-year-old has not been training with the squad but has been practising on his own, while former teammate Anthony Elanga also joined him before his move to Nottingham Forest.

Reports suggested Adidas were involved in the decision-making, but the Sportswear company distanced itself. They released a statement on Sunday and said:

"After inaccurate and speculative reporting within the media, it's important for us to clarify that Adidas has had no discussions with Man Utd regarding any member of their playing squad. We play no role in any decisions made regarding any member of the team or staff at the club."

Mason Greenwood's contract at Manchester United expires in 2025.

Erik ten Hag on having Mason Greenwood back at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag wants to wait for the findings of Manchester United's internal investigation before making a call. He told the media (via GOAL):

"I can't add anything. I refer to the statement of the club. In this moment, I can't give comment about the process. I can't say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can't add anything."

Speaking to journalist Henry Winter earlier this year, Ten Hag said that he was aware of Greenwood's quality. The journalist wrote of the Dutchman's stand:

"The future of Mason Greenwood is understandably a sensitive issue. In February, Greenwood was cleared of charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. He is still suspended by United pending an internal investigation as the club considers whether he should continue his career at Old Trafford."

He added:

"Ten Hag says simply that the forward has 'showed in the past that he is capable of doing that' front role, scoring 36 times in 130 appearances, but emphasises it is not his decision as to whether he returns."

Meanwhile, Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, as per a report in The Athletic.