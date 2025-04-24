Journalist provides update on Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho's futures at Manchester United

Journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on the future of two Manchester United youngsters, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho. He has claimed that while Mainoo is likely to continue at the club, Alejandro Garnacho might be on his way out this summer.

Ornstein, during a Q&A session with fans, reported on the future of the two players. He said (via utdreport on X):

"There is a growing sense that Kobbie Mainoo will stay at Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho leaving this summer is highly possible."

Both the young stars have been impressive for the United senior team. However, there could be a squad revamp in the summer, keeping in mind head coach Ruben Amorim's system.

Mainoo, ever since his promotion to the first team, has been ticking all the right boxes. A proper central midfielder, he is a perfect fit in the box-to-box role. Amorim prefers playing with two central midfielders, with both being good carriers of the ball.

On the other hand, Garnacho is a natural winger and burst into life during his early days with the senior team. However, he has recently struggled, and has also been deployed as one of the two attacking midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Manchester United and their dismal 2024-25 season

The 2024-25 campaign will be a forgettable one for Ruben Amorim's side. A poor string of results in the budding stages forced the departure of Erik ten Hag. However, despite the arrival of Amorim, things have not changed much.

Manchester United currently sit in the 14th position on the Premier League table with 38 points. Poor attacking display throughout the season has seen midfielder Bruno Fernandes emerge as their top scorer in the domestic competition with eight goals.

Defensively, they have suffered too. In 33 league matches, they have conceded 46 goals, eight more than what they have scored. The only hope remaining for a good end to the season is the UEFA Europa League title.

After defeating Lyon in the quarter-finals, they have booked their place in the last-four. On May 1, they will be up against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao away from home in the first leg of the semi-final.

