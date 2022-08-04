Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice among 4 players Manchester United could target as alternatives to Frenkie de Jong - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly lined up four alternative targets should they fail to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer.

As per The Athletic, reported via Express, Ruben Neves, Youri Tielemans, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice are possible alternatives for the club. The Red Devils remain keen to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer.

United have been linked with a move for De Jong all summer. However, they have struggled to get the deal over the line with multiple problems arising in the potential transfer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons.Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCPersonal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. https://t.co/aTYnV3cHkP

With the new league season fast approaching, Manchester United reportedly have four other names to target should the De Jong transfer fail to transpire.

Exploring Manchester United's alternative options

Neves, Tielemans and Rice are all established players in the Premier League, while Bellingham has made quite a name for himself across Europe.

Neves, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers, has previously been linked with other big clubs as well. He is a pure number six who excels at disrupting opposition attacks. The Portuguese midfielder is also a smart passer of the ball and helps his team build from the back while possessing powerful long-range shots in his arsenal.

Tielemans of Leicester City is likely to be the cheapest option for Manchester United. With the Foxes needing to adjust their finances and the player having less than 12 months left on his contract, the Belgian could be bought at a bargain price. Tielemans is primarily a number 8, but can also excel in a two-man defensive midfield set-up.

Rice will arguably be the most expensive option of the lot and has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United. However, West Ham United's lofty price tag has shunned away all suitors.

The English midfielder is a Premier League-proven player and has an extremely high ceiling at the moment. He has already made 193 appearances for the Hammers, most of them in the number six position, and is their club captain as well.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



West Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. Excl: Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFC West Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. Excl: Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFCWest Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. https://t.co/5TIjcO2zUS

Bellingham is the youngest option on the list. He was picked up by Borussia Dortmund as a teenager and has since excelled on the big stage. In 136 appearances for BVB, he has racked up 15 goals and 20 assists. He is an ideal player to play in the number 8 position.

Bellingham has impressed for the Three Lions as well and has been target by multiple clubs. However, both he and Rice look likely to stay at their respective clubs this summer due to their price tags.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far