Jude Bellingham facing lengthy ban up to 12 matches after red card during Real Madrid draw at Osasuna - Reports

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham could face a lengthy ban of up to 12 matches after he picked up a red card during their 1-1 draw against Osasuna. Both sides faced off at the El Sadar for their La Liga clash on February 15, but the game was marred with controversy, due to Bellingham's red card.

According to referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, the Englishman used abusive language directed at him in dissent during the game. In the referee's report, the match official explained (via Tribal Football):

"In the 40th minute, Bellingham was sent off for the following reason: For addressing me, while I was just a few metres away, in the following terms: 'F*** you'."

If the referee report is determined to be accurate, the Real Madrid playmaker will likely be banned, following La Liga rules, which state:

"Insulting, offending or using insulting terms or attitudes towards the main referee, assistants, fourth referee, directors or sports authorities, unless it constitutes a more serious offence, will be punished with a suspension of four to twelve matches."

In the meantime, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has defended Jude Bellingham, insisting that the referee had mistranslated the 21-year-old's comments. With Bellingham speaking English and the ref speaking Spanish, the manager believes there was miscommunication due to a language barrier. He explained to the press (via Tribal Football):

"I would be in favour of talking to the referee rather than Bellingham. He protested and said: 'F*** off, if this is a foul, the other is a penalty'. The red card stems from the referee's nervousness. Bellingham didn't do anything to be sent off and the referee made a mistake in the translation."

The Spanish giants have to turn their focus towards the UEFA Champions League, as they face Manchester City in the playoffs in the midweek (February 19).

Ten-man Real Madrid clinch 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Ten-man Real Madrid were able to pick up a point in their 1-1 draw against Osasuna over the weekend. Despite playing away from home, the Spanish giants were seen as favorites to win, but the red card for Bellingham tempered those expectations.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 15th minute, causing constant trouble for the hosts. However, Bellingham was shown red in the 39th minute, which led to Real Madrid showing caution in their attacking instinct.

Before the hour mark, Eduardo Camavinga was deemed to have fouled Ante Budimir in the box, and after a VAR review, a penalty was given to Osasuna. Budimir buried his effort in the middle of the goal, putting the hosts level (58'), and neither side were able to find the net again.

