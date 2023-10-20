Jude Bellingham loves to have special meal as part of his personal diet at Real Madrid amid stunning form – Reports

Jude Bellingham allegedly loves to have one specific meal on special occasions at Real Madrid, who have been buoyed by the Englishman's brilliant outings on the pitch.

Bellingham, 20, has been the talk of the town since sealing a potential €134 million switch to Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer. He has helped to the top of the 2023-24 La Liga standings, netting eight goals and registering two assists in eight games.

A Birmingham City academy product, Bellingham has also impressed in the UEFA Champions League this campaign. He has registered two goals and one assist in two matches against Union Berlin and Napoli.

According to The Athletic, the midfielder's success has been aided by his diet. He has a private cook who carefully curates his meals on a daily basis. Out of all the meals, Bellingham is believed to relish baked beans and eggs on certain occasions.

As for his preferred choice of dessert, the Real Madrid star apparently enjoys some apple crumble. He also made one in a Christmas-themed YouTube video during his first season at Borussia Dortmund back in 2020.

After joining BVB from Birmingham City for a fee of close to €30 million, the player helped the Bundesliga side lift a DFB Pokal trophy. He netted 24 goals and laid out 25 assists in 132 games for his former club.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham hailed as the finest midfielder in the world at the moment

Earlier this week, England and Manchester United star Harry Maguire was asked if there is a better midfielder than Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham now. He responded (h/t Football Daily):

"No, no chance. I've been speaking, I've known Jude for a number of years ever since he's come in and trained with the boys. You could see, his mentality, his physicality is incredible. For such a young boy to have a head on his shoulders and also to be able to deal with it, physically looks enormous out there and that's a credit to him."

Hailing the Real Madrid midfielder for his humility, Maguire concluded:

"I know for a fact that he is humble. And he takes it in his stride. He is in there happy and he'll keep helping the team for sure."

Earlier on Tuesday (October 17), the 20-year-old showcased his world-class ability in England's 3-1 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying win over Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London. He earned the penalty for his team's first goal and also assisted Marcus Rashford's second-half goal.

Bellingham, whose club contract is set to expire in June of 2029, will next be in action for Real Madrid against Sevilla on Saturday (October 21).