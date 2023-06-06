Jude Bellingham to take iconic shirt number if he completes Real Madrid transfer: Reports

Real Madrid could reportedly be set to hand Jude Bellingham the iconic number seven shirt if he makes the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish outlet El Mundo reports that Bellingham, 19, could be donning the no.7 at Madrid if he joins the La Liga giants this summer. The English teenager is Los Blancos' top transfer target and looks set to join Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that talks between Bellingham's side Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid are in their final stages. The midfielder has already agreed on personal terms with Los Merengues on a deal that sees him join on a six-year contract. Bellingham will follow in the footsteps of some of the most legendary players in Madrid history should he be handed the number seven.

None more so than Cristiano Ronaldo who broke records while donning the iconic kit number. He bagged 450 goals in 438 appearances during his time at the Bernabeu, winning four Champions League trophies. The Portuguese legend is the club's all-time top goalscorer and won four Ballons d'Or at the Bernabeu.

Another Madrid icon who wore the number seven shirt during his time with Los Merengues was Raul. The iconic Spanish striker scored 323 goals in 741 games, winning the Champions League thrice and the La Liga title six times.

Emilio Butragueño is another Real Madrid hero who took the number seven shirt during his years in the Spanish capital. The legendary attacker bagged 168 goals in 451 appearances, winning the Spanish title six times. Kopa and Amancio are other legends who have donned the number seven shirt for Los Blancos.

The number seven jersey is vacated currently after Eden Hazard was released by Real Madrid. The Belgian failed to impress with the iconic number during his four years with Ancelotti's side.

Jude Bellingham has made history with Dortmund this season becoming the youngest captain in Bundesliga history. He also became the youngest skipper to score in a Champions League game. The English teenager made 42 appearances across competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists.

Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham reacts to being named as Bundesliga's Player of the Season

Jude Bellingham's Dortmund missed out on the Bundesliga title.

Jude Bellingham picked up the Bundesliga Player of the Season award following his superb campaign at Signal Iduna Park. The English midfielder was instrumental in propelling Dortmund into a title race with Bayern Munich.

He chipped in with 13 goal contributions in 31 league games but ended up on the losing side in the title race with Bayern. BvB drew 2-2 with Mainz in the last game of the season. They just needed a victory to secure the title but the Bavarians ended up triumphing following a 2-1 win over Koln.

Bellingham alluded to this when accepting his award for the Bundesliga Player of the Season. He wrote on Instagram:

"Bittersweet. Means close to nothing to me without the championship. Nevertheless, just wanted to thank all the players and fans that voted and also for supporting me this season."

He added:

"Lastly, it’s impossible for me to perform without the help of my brilliant teammates! Time to recover physically and mentally to be ready for next season."

Jude Bellingham sat on the substitutes bench during the defeat to Mainz. A knee issue prevented him from trying to turn the title race back in Dortmund's favor. He now looks set to join Real Madrid as Bundesliga's Player of the Season.

